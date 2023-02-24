Curl Ceasar Griffin or C.C. Griffin is known but he is clearly unsung. Mr. Griffin was born on January 1, 1910, six years after the death of Warren C. Coleman. Griffin earned a BS from North Carolina A &T college and he later earned a masters degree from Butler University.

Eventually, he was appointed principal of Concord’s Logan school in 1954 and served for 15 years. After his tenure at Logan, he was employed with Cannon Mills as a personnel supervisor. He died on Nov. 20, 1986.

Some of his students, for example, included: Ms. Betty Boger, Mr. Hurman Black, Mr. James Coleman, Mr. Robert Howie, Mr. Leonard Griffin, Ms. Emma L. McClure, Mr. John Asbury, Ms. Mary Black, Ms. Vinetta McCullough, Ms. Mary McCullough. Those who graduated in 1964 (when I did in NYC) included Mr. Melvin McCullough, Ms. Nancy Goins, Mr. William Howell, James Faggart. Those who graduated in 1968 included Ms. Phyllis Ford, Mr. Willie Griffin, Ms. Edna Kiser and Mr. James Pharr.

Because there is so little information about Mr. Griffin on line, this article becomes even more important. Most of this information was gleaned from two books authored by Bernard Davis about "Portraits of the Black Experience".

Both can be found in the Lore Room of the Cannon Library on Union Street during library hours. Given the significant history of this Black man, a middle school was named in his honor.