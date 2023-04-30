Editor's Note The views expressed here are those of the author. The Jefferson Davis historical marker, which had been near the Concord branch of the Cabarrus County Library, was removed during construction but was no replaced.

CONCORD — The Confederate statue in front of the Old Courthouse must be removed for a number of reasons.

Like the marker honoring the visit of Jefferson Davis, next to the Cannon Library, the statue must be removed as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, for many people living in Concord, the statue may be a feature of the town that many people may not pay attention to in everyday life.

A longtime Black resident, when thinking about the statue said, “I have not been thinking about it.”

However, for many who know the history of our country and the past that lingers in the air, the statue is a reminder of a past that must be rejected.

No reasonable person would agree that this symbol is an accurate reflection of our future. As the city, county and country become more diverse, Concord must turn the page and agree to move forward.

Many may say that it is a reflection of a heritage, but for many Blacks like myself, the statue sends the wrong message to those coming into the area and those who have become numb to its existence.

The Confederate statue must also be removed because the investment that is currently taking place cannot and will not coexist with this symbol of discrimination and inequality for Blacks and others.

The right message is, like so many other places in America, that Concord wishes to move forward and not backward. As our children become more aware about our local history, how they feel about their community and neighborhood is important.

Rather than be afraid, we must acknowledge that this symbol was for a time that no longer exists. Making America great is to send the right message so that our people, both Black and white, can live in harmony and grow and prosper together.

Moreover, Concord wants to continue to attract major corporations who also recognize and often celebrate the diversity of the surrounding workforce. Not addressing this symbol of the past will not serve anyone and may impede the progress that we all want to see.

Discussions have been taking place for a number of months without movement. The time for discussion is over because the statue must go. An announced time frame for the removal must be advertised to the world sooner and not later.

This action may cause some tension but not doing it may cause lasting harm that will not be in the interest of the city or county in the long term.