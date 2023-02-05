Editor's Note This column is part of a Black History Month presentation by Norman J. McCullough Sr., which he shared with us. The program will be “Black History Month: Know the Past, Shape the Future.” It will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

Welcome to the church (Price Memorial) built by Warren Clay Coleman, as a former slave in Cabarrus County in 1895.

First and foremost, I want to thank Jean Dixon and the leadership of this historic church for enabling me to speak about Black history, which I have been teaching since 1974 when I graduated from Columbia University Teachers College on a full scholarship.

From a local perspective, knowing who you are is critical because if you don’t, you may not get the respect you need. All we need is some respect. What was Aretha thinking about? We are still looking for respect in America. From the Nile River in Egypt to the Mississippi River in America, Black people have created history that is world-wide and admired by many. But how many know that? Some people are trying to take our history from us.

My favorite Bible verse from our perspective is Matthew, Chapter 5, verse 14-16: “We are the light of the world.” I say this because a previous pastor, the Rev. McClure warned me not to speak in the church without talking about the Bible. Black history is American history, and American history is about all of us — both white and Black.

When I think about Price Memorial AME Zion church, I think about John Paul Barringer. John Paul arrived in America in 1743 from Germany, and he settled in Mount Pleasant. If you go to Mount Pleasant, you will find the name Barringer is quite prominent (it is also prominent here at Price), and everyone knows about the legacy of John Paul Barringer. One of his descendants was Rufus Barringer.

Who was Rufus Barringer? Rufus was an attorney, a general in the Confederate Army, mayor of Concord, and father of Warren C. Coleman. In spite of slavery, Rufus took steps to assist his second Black son — Warren. We know this because Warren and his brother (Thomas) were born in a house where the Cannon Library now stands, and the record shows that Rufus gave Warren property, which is evidence that Warren was his son.

One could say that Rufus and Roxana (Warren’s mother) had a love relationship. Thomas was born in 1845 and Warren in 1849. The same question could be said about Thomas Jefferson (our third president) and Sally Hemmings (slave). One can’t speak about Downtown Concord without mentioning the name of Warren Clay Coleman. We also know that Coleman built Price (Temple) Memorial AME Church, he helped to build Old Camp Ground Cemetery, owned various plots of real estate, and owned close to 100 homes so that the workers could have a place to live.

His life in Concord — to say the least — was AWESOME. Any future tours of downtown should include the Coleman story and a visit to his church. As of 1900, Coleman was the richest Black man in America. Is this important for you to know? In 2015, about 75 people from the community had a chance to go inside the mill. Again, the word is awesome. I would say not knowing it (history, our history) will put you and others at a disadvantage.

It is important for the county of Cabarrus, the nation and the world to know. It is important for us to discuss and lift up our light. The history/Black history of this church and the community is awesome. However, one should be clear that not everyone wants to talk about slavery (people owning other people in America), Jim Crow, discrimination, racism, police violence, etc. But I am here to say that Black history, American history, our history, is important and we have nothing to be ashamed of because “we” did nothing wrong.

I know that in some communities Black history is discussed on a daily basis. Moreover, you should also know that the Cabarrus school system is currently considering the inclusion of our history in its eighth-grade curriculum. Making your voice heard in this regard is also important. Calling the school district would be significant. Those who did something wrong must reconcile their behavior and also understand, as one great man, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., said: “Truth crushed to earth will rise again.” Thank you for your time and attention.

Thank you all for reading and learning about history that you may not have known before.