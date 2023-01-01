NORMAN MCULLOUGH: Why is Black History important for everyone?

Black American history is important because Black history is American history, and American history is about all of us.

In 1926, Carter G. Woodson began what was originally known as “Negro History Week.”

Woodson wanted to honor both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, who were both born in February. The celebration and recognition were later expanded to the entire month of February.

The expansion was originally proposed by the Black students of Kent State University. Black history is also celebrated in the United Kingdom, Germany, Republic of Ireland and Canada. Especially for our youth, as they discover the greatness of George Washington, it is important for them to understand the greatness of the first leader of Black America — Frederick Douglass.

The difference between the two is the former became our first president, and the latter, after breaking the chains of chattel slavery, and telling the stories of what it meant to be a slave in America, became the first leader of Black America. From a local perspective, the Black history of Concord, North Carolina, is also important.

Specifically, as one example, after the Civil War, two colleges were established in Concord. One is known as Barber-Scotia and the other is known as Livingstone College. Livingstone College was later moved to Salisbury and the college was named after the great British explorer Stanley Livingstone.

Dr. Joseph C. Price, the founder of Livingstone College, after returning from England with Bishop J.W. Hood, wanted the world to know that the British people provided the funding ($10,000) to establish the college. Dr. Price became the first president of Livingstone College and he was a good friend of entrepreneur Warren C. Coleman.

Coleman, given his role in building Price Memorial AME Zion church, also wanted the world to understand that Price’s memory should last for many years. After 127 years, Price Memorial remains, after serving thousands of people, a church that is making a difference in the community today. I have served as one of its trustees since 2015.

The current pastor is the Rev. Robert P. Mathis. Keeping it (Price Memorial) solvent is extremely important, and your support is greatly appreciated. Another piece of primary evidence showing the number of homes Mr. Coleman owned in the Logan community has recently been uncovered.

It is interesting to know that Mr. Coleman owned many of his homes in the same location as the proposed Lincoln Townhomes. Coleman’s homes were developed to house the many employees (300-plus) who worked in his 196,000-square-foot manufacturing mill until 1904.

Coleman, as I have written for several years, is an unsung entrepreneur who preceded Madam C.J. Walker, Reginald Lewis and many other rich African-Americans. All of these men and women were great, and our young people need to know the entire history of our great country.

Given my role as an historian living in Concord, I have been asked to conduct a program for the employees of Honeywell International located in Charlotte in February, and I plan to conduct several sessions in Concord during the same month. In this regard, it is important to applaud the Cabarrus County Schools for agreeing to insert this local history into their new curriculum and purchase hundreds of my book, WarrenClayColeman.com.

You can get additional information by contacting me at mcculloughnorman046@gmail.com. Not knowing the entire history of our country is not in our interest or our well-being as a just society. It should also be noted that as the country becomes more and more diverse, it is important both politically and financially to have our youth know the entire story of our past.