Remember JG Black: The final battle and an unanswered question

U.S. Navy Seaman First Class Joseph Grady Black Jr. (known as JG) was the first resident of Cabarrus County, North Carolina, to be killed in combat during World War II. This is the final part of a series of stories about him.

The Final Battle – Sunda Strait

USS Houston and HMAS Perth left the battle scene that night at high speed, charting a 300-mile westward course to Batavia, seeking refuge and fuel. Author James D. Hornfischer: “The terror they had experienced was a frightening preview of the trials the U.S. Navy would face after dark against their well-practiced enemy. Before the war, plenty of reasons were found — compelling enough in peacetime — to neglect difficult and dangerous night exercises. Admiral James O. Richardson, commander in chief of the United States fleet, wrote, in the era before radar, close-in night exercises brought a great risk of collision, loss of life, and expensive ship repairs. As a result of his hesitancy, Navy commanders would not see actual nighttime torpedo attacks launched by hard-charging cruiser and destroyer captains until they confronted the real thing under the least forgiving of circumstances. And for all their sacrifices, the danger to the Dutch East Indies loomed as great as ever.”

At dawn, lookouts searched the horizon, revealing no enemy ships nearby and it seemed reasonable for the first time to hope that they might escape further combat.

The Japanese had singled out Batavia’s Banten Bay, where their transports would deliver Imperial Japanese 16th Army troops and materials. The Japanese put enough planning, ships, planes, and men into the invasion fleet to conduct a sweep of the north and south coast of Java in a pincher movement to clear the sea of Allied warships. The Allies were caught unaware of just how quickly the relentless enemy was to landing ashore at both ends of the island.

Allied surveillance required aircraft and aircrews in sufficient numbers to canvas the sea lanes leading to and from Sunda Strait. Sunda was the gateway south to the relative safety of Australia. Lacking critical resources, the Allies had no reliable information to share with ships at sea. As it turned out, the information that was available arrived too late to prevent the cruel and explosive climax.

At about 1330 on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 28, 1942, both ships arrived safely at the capital, Batavia. The sight greeting their eyes was depressing to look upon. The destruction was shrouded by clouds of black smoke. The smoke drifted over oily water which was littered with debris. The rancid smell of burning oil, buildings and burnt vegetation permeated the once-bustling port of Tandjong Priok. Several merchant ships could be seen resting at odd angles on the harbor floor. What the Japanese had smashed three days prior with bombs lay abandoned in place. The Javanese had abandoned their capital ahead of the advancing invasion troops.

That afternoon the crew took on what fuel the Dutch would allow while the crew labored to transfer about 300 8-inch projectiles and upward of 800 service charges by hand from her aft magazines to the forward magazines. This was an “all hands” evolution on which the ship’s very existence might depend, and every sailor knew it. The heavy (260-pound) projectiles were put into jerry-rigged slings made of canvas and wood, carried by parties of four men each, then attached to dollies and manhandled with great physical effort nearly the full length of the ship. The men negotiated passageways and ladders while making turns around tight corners which made the task exceptionally difficult.

Later that afternoon, orders came through to HMAS Perth and USS Houston and HNLMS Evertsen, a Dutch destroyer also in Batavia at the time — “TAKE HOUSTON AND EVERTSEN UNDER YOUR ORDERS AND PROCEED IN COMPANY TO TJILATJAP LEAVING PRIOK AS SOON AS CONVENIENT AFTER DARK.” The plan was to make for Tjilatjap and once there, pick up stranded personnel then proceed to Australia.

Perth and Houston left port at 1642 hours (4:42 p.m.), only half refueled, short of ammunition and unescorted. Disregarding the warning about a Japanese fleet approaching West-Java, Captain Waller (SOPA) in HMAS Perth immediately set course for Sunda Strait in an effort to make a high-speed zigzag run through Sunda Strait for the southerly port of Tjilatjap.

Capt. Waller sent a last message in exasperation to his superiors: “I CANNOT PERSUADE EVERTSEN TO COME WITH ME AM PROCEEDING.”

Evertsen stubbornly remained in port due to a “mechanical” issue with no steam up to fire her boilers but would get underway several hours later at about 9 p.m. (2100). Once at sea, she sent this message: “SEA BATTLE IN PROGRESS OFF ST. NICHOLAS POINT.” Later that night, HNMLS Evertsen fell victim to two Japanese destroyers (IJN Shirakumo and IJN Murakumo), which inflicted accurate gunfire, causing loss of her fire control equipment and putting her aft 4.7-inch gun out of action. Evertsen made a desperate attempt to get away, but the larger and faster Japanese ships pursued the burning Dutch destroyer, accurately firing as they did so. The commanding officer sought to drive his ship aground on coral reefs near Seboekoe Island rather than sink in deep water. The grounded ship was abandoned at 0300 with uncontrolled fires and much loss of life.

• Post-war Japanese records indicate that the unchecked fires reached her after magazine and she violently blew up on the afternoon of March 1.

• After World War II, from a document written by Evertsen’s commanding officer (in an attempt to justify his actions), the Dutch destroyer had deliberately sought to avoid contact with the enemy that night.

Author Donald M. Kehn Jr.: Ship’s company not on duty began to lug cots, mattresses or blankets topside in a fog of exhaustion and promptly fell into unconsciousness. The worst seemed to be over, and the young or more naïve men felt they would make it out of the campaign safely. All along the length of the great ship’s upper deck, Houston’s sleep-deprived and drained men were catching what rest they could. Overhead through a few clouds could be seen a brilliant moon, almost full; visibility was good, and the temperature mild.

Perth and Houston, in column, zig-zagged northeast of Pandjang Island while making in excess of 20 knots. The ships then followed a familiar shipping lane parallel to the coast. Soon they were within 30 minutes of the entrance to Sunda Strait. A lone Japanese destroyer was on patrol to their southwest. IJN Harukaze startled the stationary 600 ton Dutch patrol boat, Reiger, with her searchlight as the crew hurriedly pulled up their anchor. The Japanese destroyer soon overpowered and sank the patrol boat with gunfire. Harukaze returned to her patrol.

Not long thereafter, lookouts aboard HMAS Perth, which was in the lead, noticed a dim silhouette low and dark on the water some distance ahead.

Author James D. Hornfischer: “Capt. Waller ordered his signalman to challenge using the Aldis signal lamp. The signal was repeated, followed seconds later by a stream of nonsense in a greenish light from the unidentified silhouette. That is when the unidentified vessel turned, revealing the telltale silhouette of a Japanese destroyer which began making smoke. Aboard Houston, the first hint to anyone that anything was amiss was the sudden, startling flash and shock of the Perth’s main battery guns ripping into the night up ahead.” At once, a red Very flare was seen arching skyward from the vicinity of the unidentified ships. At that moment exactly how many ships they faced, and of what type, was unknown.

At approximately 1130 hours, Houston transmitted what would be the last clue to her fate. The Japanese propagandists had already gleefully and repeatedly announced their sinking of “The Galloping Ghost of the Java Coast.” This night, their time had come. Capt. Rooks informed Rear Admiral Glassford, his immediate superior, also Commander of the Sixteenth Naval District, Radio Corregidor, and to the Chief of Naval Operations:

“ENEMY FORCES ENGAGED.”

Out of a crew of 1,064, USS Houston lost 632 officers and men.

• During the battle, Houston was sunk by as many as four torpedo hits as well as numerous projectile strikes of various calibers. The commanding officer in Houston, Capt. Albert Harold Rooks, USNA 1914, was killed by shrapnel as his ship came to a stop. Japanese destroyers swarmed over her, machine-gunning the decks as well as sailors in the water and pumping shells into the disabled ship. A few minutes later, the gallant Houston, her name written imperishably in the records of heroism, rolled over and sank, her ensign still flying. Houston succumbed to overwhelming Japanese forces, but not before hitting three enemy destroyers and sinking one minesweeper while fighting alone (Perth having already been sunk.). Her survivors were picked up by Japanese ships and sent to prison camps in Southeast Asia. Houston survivors helped build a narrow gauge railway with picks and shovels.

The question remains unanswered; what happened to ‘JG’ Black?

We will never know what took his life that night. We do know the onslaught of point-blank bursting shells, shrapnel, plus the use of machine guns aimed at the ship and those in the water, was devastating. As a result, he became among those listed as “lost at sea.” His war lasted 84 days. Rest in peace, JG — we remember.

Epilogue

President Franklin D. Roosevelt took several cruises aboard Houston in the 1930s. It is said that this ship was his favorite.

Jim Kelly, past post Commander, now serves as post Historian. Black-Phillips American Legion Post 433, located at 12975 Cabarrus Station Road in Midland, was organized in 1948 and named in honor of two young men who fought and died in World War II, and they never came home. Rest in peace, Joseph Grady Black Jr. and Harry Dewitt Phillips.