Historic Cabarrus Association shared this photo and information as part of its Women’s History Month celebration. Willie Louise Harkey, remembered as Miss Harkey, was a registered nurse and the first administrator of the Cabarrus County Hospital School of Nursing which opened on Feb. 2, 1942. Under Miss Harkey’s direction, the school was awarded accreditation by the National League for Nursing in 1963. Louise Harkey was born in North Carolina on March 9, 1900, and lived most of her life in Cabarrus County. She is buried in Sharon Memorial Park in Mecklenburg County. During their 50th anniversary in 1992 the school honored Miss Harkey by renaming the School of Nursing the Louise Harkey School of Nursing. Cabarrus College of Health Sciences still remains one of the finest health care schools in the area, providing master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees as well as diplomas and certifications in a number of health-related fields.