The freshmen class officers for Odell High School in 1953 were: President Frankie Allison, front from left, and Ronnie Mauldin, reporter; back row, Vice President Opal Cauble, Secretary-treasurer Billie Childers, and Opal Hartsell, reporter. The photo is from the Odell Milestone yearbook, which is available online at DigitalNC.org
It was a full house when Concord battle Kannapolis A.L. Brown in basketball in 1970. Readers Eric Price and Steve Drake helped us identify one of the players. Robert Earl Blue, 44, was an outstanding player for the Spiders and went on to an outstanding college career with the Charlotte 49ers. Do you recognize anyone else? Let us know. Email mplemmons@independenttribune.com
Andrea Cline found this photo of teenagers in Downtown Concord and shared with us. The caption with it said, “Police say that at least 200 young people often converge on Union Street in downtown Concord on Friday and Saturday nights after 10 p.m. Many drive up and down the street, while others park their cars and watch the parade of traffic.” It was from July, 1987.
Andrea Cline found this postcard on eBay recently. It is of the Wayside Grill from 1939. The postcard said the grill was on U.S. 29, just south of Concord. The back of the card said the grill served chicken, steak and barbecue dinners and that Standard Oil Courtesy Cards were accepted. It cost one cent to mail back then.
This ad for Farmer’s Wholesale Feed & Seed appeared in the 1957 edition of The Concord Telephone Company directory. The complete directory is available online, along with other historical documents and photos at DigitalNC.org.
This ad for Menius Sea Food Market appeared in the 1957 The Concord Telephone Company directory. The complete directory is available online along with other historical documents and photos at DigitalNC.org
The Mount Pleasant Independence celebration was held Saturday, June 24, which included the annual parade on Main Street. The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum was represented with Uncle Sam in the back of a pick-up truck.
The associate degree nursing students fall 1986 tricycle race at Rowan Technical College (now Rowan-Cabarrus Community College). The photo is from the 1987 Spectrum yearbook. The yearbook and other historical documents and directories are available online at DigitalNC.org
Jimmy Hamilton and Margaret Elaine Yates were the Class of 1943 mascots for J.W. Cannon High School. The picture comes from The Cannon Report annual. The complete annual and other documents and historical items are available online at DigitalNC.org.
These ads come from the 1963-64 Hill’s Concord City Directory. The China Mart is no longer here, but Frye’s Lake is still there. The business is different, with no swimming in the lake, but the roller rink still stays busy. The directory and many other historical items are available online at DigitalNC.org.
The schedule in 1957 for Concord High School, shown here from inside the game program, had a few different teams. According to historian David Stancil, the Spiders had a good year, going 8-2, losing only to Asheboro and to eventual WNCHSAA state champion Albemarle (7-0 in favor of the Bulldogs).
This is a classroom demonstration in a nursing class at the Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (now the Cabarrus College of Health Sciences). The photo comes from the 1969 Cap and Pin annual, which is online at DigitalNC.org along with many other photos, books and historical documents.
This photo of Pfc. William Alvin Burris is from the collection at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum in Mount Pleasant. Burris entered the United States Army on June 27, 1941. He served in the 4th Division. Pfc. Burris was wounded and succumbed to his wounds, passing away on June 9, 1944.
This ad for Richie’s Home for the Aged appeared in the 1964 Kannapolis, Landis, China Grove telephone directory published by The Concord Telephone Company. The complete directory along with many other historical directories, photos and clippings are part of the collection at DigitalNC.org.
Susan Brooks was the advisor for the Student Nurses Association when this photo was taken for the 1985 Cap and Pin annual for the Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Dr. Brooks still teaches at the college, which now called Cabarrus College of Health Sciences. Brooks has served the college and the hospital system for more than 42 years.
Noted historian and community leader Norris Dearmon, 100, passed away this week. This picture of Dearmon and Dot was taken in Denver in April 1943. He said it has been published in numerous newspaper articles and magazines and was on display at the Charlotte Museum of History for two years in a display called “Soldiers’ Stories: War in the First Person.”
The 1956 Concord Post 51 American Legion Baseball team poses for a team photo in front of the bus. The image comes from the Oxford Studio in downtown Concord and is one of thousands of photos and negatives provided by photographer Michael Anderson. Do you recognize anyone?
This is part of the 1961 Logan Community softball team. They are showing off new uniforms donated by Sun Drop. Pictured are Manager and Coach Melvin Bost, back from left, Irene Smith, Lorene Smith, Doris Alexander and Coach Ret. Sgt. John Moon, and front row, Barbara Smith, Carrie Moody, Joyce Smith and Kay Stowe. The photos comes from Lawson Bonds Oxford Studios and have been saved by Michael A. Anderson Photography.
President Max Carpenter, from left, secretary Sue Chewning and their adviser, Mrs. Durham, are going to the North Carolina Student Council Convention in Albemarle. The photo is from the 1954 Wineprints annual for Winecoff School. The yearbook is one of many historic resources available online at DigitalNC.org. The yearbook, along with many other materials, was contributed by the Cabarrus County Public Library.
This is one of many ads collected by the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society. Ads like this give a glimpse into history. Anybody remember Fred Harkey or T.A. Barringer Jr. ECHS and other historical groups are always interested in old ads like this one.
North Woods was the location of a spring where travelers stopped between Salisbury and Charleston. This photo is very likely of North Woods or “North Pole” as it was called by Mont Amoena students for whom it was a favorite courting spot. The Inn at Mt. Pleasant stands there today.
Harrisburg looked much different in this aerial view shot across N.C. 49 in the 1960s. Harrisburg School and the buses can be seen in the photo. Today, Pub 49, Lowe’s Foods and several other businesses occupy the land. The school is long gone.
Elizabeth “Betty” Coyte (Coyote) Threatt was born in Kershaw, South Carolina, on April 12, 1926. She was part-Cherokee and spent much of her childhood moving around the Eastern United States with her mother, Bessie Pearl Furr of Cabarrus County. Threatt was a stunning beauty and became a fashion model in New York City in the late ‘40s. She landed the role of Teal Eye in The Big Sky, a 1952 hit Western film starring actor Kirk Douglass. She left the film industry afterwards, marrying and divorcing several times before settling back in her childhood home of Concord. She worked in one of the local textile mills and passed away in 1993. She is buried in Oakwood Cemetery on Church Street, and movie fans still flock to her gravesite to this day to leave flowers and photographs.
What’s your favorite travel souvenir? For Brantley Taylor, a soldier of the Great War, it was a lemon. Private Taylor picked up the fruit on his way to Camp Jackson, S.C., in September of 1917. It accompanied him throughout the duration of World War I, eventually returning with him to Cabarrus County. Today, Private Taylor’s petrified lemon is one of the quirkiest, most fun items at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum. You can see it, and other Great War artifacts during our exhibition, “Collecting The Great War.” The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
It’s baseball season, and the folks at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society recently came across this photo of the 1914 varsity baseball team from the Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute with only one player identified — Frank Cress in the back row. Do you recognize anyone else?
This is Allison Street in Concord’s Gibson Mill area. The photo comes from the Edgar Readling. His granddaughter Kathy Readling Willis shared these and others. Reading was a reporter and photographer for The Concord Tribune for many years. He and his family lived on Allison Street in the house on the left, #501 (only the porch visible).
Cabarrus native Andrea Cline bought two slides on eBay and printed them. This is one. It shows Howard Johnson’s, where Mr. C’s stands today. Across U.S. 29, you can see Colonial Motor Inn. The slides were from 1959.
Cabarrus native Andrea Cline bought two slides on eBay and printed them. This is one. It shows Howard Johnson’s, where Mr. C’s stands today. Warren’s ESSO (later Cecil’s Exxon), Pike’s Drugs and Cabarrus Memorial Hospital can be seen in the background.
This is D.W. Flowe Store from the book “The Historic Architecture of Cabarrus County North Carolina.” Dr. D.W. Flowe operated a general store, which became the social and commercial center of the surrounding neighborhood, during the last two decades of the 19th century. By 1885, the community was called Flowe’s Store. Flowe’s heirs rented the store to several merchants after the doctor’s death in 1900. The last of these operators ceased business about 1930.
This black and white photo of the former Allison Building is from the 1940s. It sat where the current Cabarrus County Courthouse is today at the corner of Union and Corban. This photo was taken from the church across the street. You can see the top of the clock tower of the Old Courthouse in the left corner.
This soap is part of the collection at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum in Mount Pleasant. The ECHS recently posted this on its social media: It’s fun to go through the museum and check out the old merchandise. Surprisingly, some companies are still around. One such surviving company is Grandpa’s Wonder Pine Tar Toilet Soap. Although the ownership has changed over the years, it has been steadily available since 1878! Our soap and box are from about 1936. Have you used Grandpa’s Pine Tar Soap? See: https://grandpasoap.com/
Everett McAllister and Sam Linker are installing power lines in Mount Pleasant just before World War I. McAllister enlisted in 1917 and in 1918 became the first soldier from Cabarrus County to be killed in action.
Historic Cabarrus Association shared this photo and information as part of its Women’s History Month celebration. Willie Louise Harkey, remembered as Miss Harkey, was a registered nurse and the first administrator of the Cabarrus County Hospital School of Nursing which opened on Feb. 2, 1942. Under Miss Harkey’s direction, the school was awarded accreditation by the National League for Nursing in 1963. Louise Harkey was born in North Carolina on March 9, 1900, and lived most of her life in Cabarrus County. She is buried in Sharon Memorial Park in Mecklenburg County. During their 50th anniversary in 1992 the school honored Miss Harkey by renaming the School of Nursing the Louise Harkey School of Nursing. Cabarrus College of Health Sciences still remains one of the finest health care schools in the area, providing master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees as well as diplomas and certifications in a number of health-related fields.
This is the last graduating class of Mont Amoena Female Seminary, 1927: Frieda Smith, Verna Mae Hahn, Jane Penninger, Ruth Lowder, Adele Anderson, Shirley Moose, Numa Cox, Virginia Cline, Mary Ellen Barrier, Annie Pless, Ruth Barrier, Miriam Foil, Doris Isenhour and Lelia Hahn. Mont Amoena Seminary, which was founded in 1859 as Mount Pleasant Female Seminary by Susan Biglow Bittle, closed in 1927 due to improvements in the local public schools and waning support from the Lutheran synod.
John Earnhardt (Dale’s cousin) and family were a part of NASCAR that started in Gold Hill, 1956-1961, when the Earnhardt family owned a track and raced on Sunday afternoons. Gold mines in the 1800s and Sunday afternoon racing in the 1950s and moonshiners galore were part of Gold Hill’s history. This photo is signed by Richard Petty.
With NCAA March Madness underway, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society shared a basketball photo. It is the 1957 Mount Pleasant High School girls team. The team included: Shirley Auten, Joyce Moser, Thyra Penninger, Shelbia Lou Manus, Joyce Sides, Jane Stallings, Jane Culp, Sue Foil, Alice Bost and Jessie Fisher.
