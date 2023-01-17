'Hold fast to the dream': Cabarrus comes together honoring Dr. King

A new tradition started for Cabarrus County last weekend in the commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Planning Committee Concord rolled out a new way for the community to come together and honor King’s message and memory, in addition to some old traditions.

In addition to the annual family march and wreath laying in Concord, the weekend of events kicked off Saturday, Ja. 14, with the new MLK Parade in Kannapolis. The parade was filled with dance teams, cheerleaders, local bands, school marching bands, local officials and even businesses in the area.

Gerald Lundy, part of the planning committee, said it was a blessing to be able to work with the city of Kannapolis to bring the first annual MLK Dream Day Parade in Cabarrus County.

Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnnat said the city was honored to host.

“They wanted to get the youth involved in recognizing and celebrating Dr. King’s memory and they achieved that goal,” Hinnant said. “We were excited to have the first annual MLK parade in the county.”

Following the theme of engaging the youth, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Keeper of the Dream Award banquet was hosted by local high schoolers and even featured a speech from an elementary schooler. Lundy had worked with the eight-year-old to prepare the speech.

“It was incredible. They did so well and knocked it out of the park,” he said. “I was so proud. The night was just wonderful.”

The banquet sold out quickly, Lundy said.

“If we had more tickets available, I’m sure we could have sold more,” he said. “We had 250 people there, and I know we could go even bigger next year.”

The Dream Keeper Award is given to those who are active in the community, punching for the fulfillment of King’s dream.

The honorees were:

Amos McClorey

Concord Councilmember Betty Stocks

Rev. Donald Anthony

Azeala Macon-Howie

Judge Johnnie Blakeney Rawlinson

Darrell Allison

Stocks told the Independent Tribune that the award was a kind recognition of her mission to reach into the community and unite people.

“It was awesome. It was definitely humbling to be recognized. I have enjoyed community service work to keep Dr. King’s dream alive and to embrace others,” she said.

Anthony explained some of the important work honorees have been doing in the community.

“The Dream Keeper award was an honor,” he said. “It is awarded to individuals on the front lines working on ideals of Dr. King. There is a big emphasis on affordable housing. While we have made some wonderful strides, we still have work to do. We still don’t have an African-American presence in the DA’s office. That is an important goal.”

Following the family march from Barber Scotia College to the MLK memorial Monday, Jan. 16, the wreath laying began.

The memorial’s open space was packed with people.

Robert Neal, a veteran and long-time member of the Logan Community, told the Independent Tribune that seeing the community out in-force during the weekend was wonderful. But he wanted that same push to continue throughout the year.

Neal was one of the first students in the county to go to an integrated school and even volunteered to be a part of the program at the time. Neal said he was proud to be a part of that history.

“I stand tall to know. That when Dr. King died, his dream didn’t die. From the bottom of the river to the top of the mountain, we keep his dream alive by pushing for equality for everybody. I’m a dream maker. That is my story,” he said. “The community is here today to let people know we will not stop.”

Norman McCullough, a local historian and author, spoke during the wreath laying, reminding the community of its African-American history-makers.

“Black history is American history,” he said. “Many of the people that have made that history, many of them are in our Old Campground Cemetery. Many of them laid down the foundation for us and we will never forget them.”

Several local elected officials attended the events over the weekend, including Concord Mayor Bill Dusch, Chairman Steve Morris, and several Concord and Kannapolis council members.

Dusch spoke with the Independent Tribune ahead of the wreath laying.

“Today is to celebrate what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did. All of us know the line ‘I have a dream’. But he did but he did so much more than that. He pushed for equity in health care, economic development and education. He worked hard to move it forward,” Dusch said.

Stocks spoke to the crowd Monday, encouraging them to keep King’s Dream alive every day.

“Hold fast to the dream of equality, equity and fairness for everyone,” she said, “regardless of what the demographics say and what the geographics say.”