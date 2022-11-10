 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holiday Market returns to Kannapolis

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Kannapolis
City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 25, 26 and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available.

Over 60 local vendors and artists will have plenty of holiday goodies to choose from. Gift selections include jewelry, candles, woodworking, home décor, boutique clothing, soaps and lotions and much more. Whether you're picking up last minute stocking stuffers or starting at the top of your list, the market will have something for everyone.

For more information on Christmas events in Kannapolis, visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/Christmas.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter’s new paid 'verification' system was ripe with imposters within hours

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts