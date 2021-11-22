Holidays happenings at the Cabarrus Arts Council

The Cabarrus Arts Council is closed Thanksgiving week, but will reopen Tuesday, November 30 at 10 a.m.
Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate
This Week (Nov. 24 -27)
2021 North Carolina Fall Festival - Saturday, Nov. 27, 1 - 5 p.m. The 2021 North Carolina Fall Festival is the biggest fall festival of the year. Homemade crafts and local vendors are the backbones of the community. 300 free swag bags to the first attendees who enter. Food/drinks, entertainment, face painting, free giveaways, and more make this a must attend event. This is a family friendly free event! (Indoor Festival). Recommended for all ages; entry is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 North Carolina 49, Concord. For more information, see 2021 North Carolina Fall Festival Tickets, Sat, Nov 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM | Eventbrite.
Next Week (Nov. 28 - Dec. 4)
Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat - Dec. 2, 6 - 7 p.m. Pre-purchase your canvas right here for $35! A spectrum of pre-mixed puddle paints, 11”x14" canvas, and gloves available for each participant! Run-time with TuxedoKat's 3-Step explanation is about 30 minutes, depending on how many times you pour! Participants will leave wet puddle painting at Southern Strain to dry and available for pick up after 48 hours. Please wear painting clothes! All ages welcomed! For more information and to register, see Come Puddle Paint at brewery in CONCORD! Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite.
Old Courthouse Theatre - The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society's Production of “A Christmas Carol” - Dec. 2-12. In a festive mood, the ladies of the Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society mount another assault on the classics with their stage version of A Christmas Carol. They enthusiastically portray a dizzy array of characters from the Dickensian favorite (and a few which aren't), engineer some novel audience participation while bravely contending with an intrusive PA system and a real Farndale first rap their vocal cords and feet around two original, show stopping songs. Recommended for families; adult tickets are $21.40 (includes tax). Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see OCT (arts-people.com).
“A Splendid Christmas”, Vintage Market Days of Charlotte - Dec. 3-5, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Vintage Market Days® returns to Charlotte for our 2021 Fall Market, “A Splendid Christmas”, Dec. 3-5, at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center! Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte is an upscale vintage & vintage inspired indoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. We hand select the best vendors, both local and from across the nation, to be a part of our events. Come enjoy spectacular shopping, live music, delicious food, and more! The market is all indoors, so weather is not a factor! Come shop in comfort in one of the most unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experiences in Cabarrus County! Tickets are $10-15; Recommended for all ages. Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 North Carolina 49, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte presents "A Splendid Christmas” Tickets, Fri, Dec 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.| Eventbrite.
Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show - Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 4-5. Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies. For the 8th year, bonsai artists from all over the USA will show their bonsai trees in the exceptionally beautiful marble-lined domed atrium of the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis (a short ride north from Charlotte on I-85). The Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show will be held on Saturday Dec. 4 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and Sunday Dec. 5 (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.) 2021 at the North Carolina Research Campus, 150 N Research Campus Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Free admission and free parking. More information can be found at: www.winterbonsai.net.
Christmas with Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Davis Theatre - Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. Celebrate the holiday season in the Davis Theatre with Darin & Brooke Aldridge – one of the most acclaimed young acts in acoustic music today! This husband and wife duo continues to top Roots, SiriusXM, Bluegrass and Gospel charts and have received multiple accolades from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and Inspirational Country Music (ICM). For more information and to purchase tickets, see cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Upcoming
Cabarrus Arts Council presents American Spiritual Ensemble - Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022; Kannapolis Performing Arts Center. The American Spiritual Ensemble performs the rich and culturally important music of the great African-American spirituals. Composed of some of the finest performers in the classical music world, ASE consists of over 125 singers hailing from a wide variety of backgrounds, including The Metropolitan Opera soloists, Broadway veterans, as well as some of the most prominent voice professors within the United States. Hear the American Spiritual Ensemble perform in Cabarrus County with a local community choir created especially for this performance. The perfect concert for church congregations, ticketing information, including group rates, will be announced soon. www.americanspiritualensemble.com; Hotel rooms for American Spiritual Ensemble and crew are provided by Hilton Garden Inn.
EXHIBITION - Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27 - Saturday, April 9, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Join in the celebration in downtown Concord and enjoy live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants. Registration is free; recommended for all ages; Downtown Concord, NC. This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.
Family Day - Saturday, March 19, 2022, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
EXHIBITION - Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5 - Saturday, July 16, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 2022, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us (outside, if it's a nice) for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Family Day is sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
AFTER SCHOOL AND ADULT ART CLASSES in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
Cabarrus Community Chorus - Rehearsals Every Monday 7- 8:30 p.m.: This non-profit volunteer-based organization encourages community participation and outreach through choral performances. CCC is comprised of singers from all backgrounds, abilities, and ages 14 and up and directed by Jerry Skaggs. If you have a passion for performing with others signing Christmas to Broadway and Contemporary to Classical music, the all new CCC is the place for you. Registration is free; no audition; easy sign-up at intuneschool.com.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.