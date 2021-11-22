Holidays happenings at the Cabarrus Arts Council

Old Courthouse Theatre - The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society's Production of “A Christmas Carol” - Dec. 2-12. In a festive mood, the ladies of the Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society mount another assault on the classics with their stage version of A Christmas Carol. They enthusiastically portray a dizzy array of characters from the Dickensian favorite (and a few which aren't), engineer some novel audience participation while bravely contending with an intrusive PA system and a real Farndale first rap their vocal cords and feet around two original, show stopping songs. Recommended for families; adult tickets are $21.40 (includes tax). Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see OCT (arts-people.com).

“A Splendid Christmas”, Vintage Market Days of Charlotte - Dec. 3-5, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Vintage Market Days® returns to Charlotte for our 2021 Fall Market, “A Splendid Christmas”, Dec. 3-5, at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center! Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte is an upscale vintage & vintage inspired indoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. We hand select the best vendors, both local and from across the nation, to be a part of our events. Come enjoy spectacular shopping, live music, delicious food, and more! The market is all indoors, so weather is not a factor! Come shop in comfort in one of the most unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experiences in Cabarrus County! Tickets are $10-15; Recommended for all ages. Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 North Carolina 49, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte presents "A Splendid Christmas” Tickets, Fri, Dec 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.| Eventbrite.