Honoring the legacy of James Fleming

In the spring of 1970, I had the pleasure of being assigned to Concord High School to perform my student teaching with ninth grade health and physical education students. Fortunately, Mr. James Fleming was selected as my supervising teacher by Appalachian State University.

In retrospect, I thoroughly enjoyed my teaching experiences with Concord High School students and with Mr. Fleming. James was highly respected by his students because he cared about them, listened attentively to their inquiries like a counselor, and always had a friendly smile for everyone. He was such an outstanding role model for students that they respectfully referred to him as “Cool.” I must confess, as a student teacher, I even called him “Cool.”

As the years passed, I renewed my friendship with Mr. Fleming. I enjoyed sharing baked goods at Christmas at his home on Freedom Street. Moreover, I referred to James as the “Mayor of Logan” as a result of is civic leadership within the Logan Community.