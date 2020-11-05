Hop over to Discovery Place Science and explore Fantastic Frogs

CHARLOTTE – A special exhibition detailing the life and times of some of our favorite amphibians recently hopped back into Discovery Place Science. Fantastic Frogs, a 3,500-square-foot exhibition, is now on display at the Uptown museum for the at least the sixth time in its 10-year history.

The popular exhibition engages visitors in learning about the “superpowers” frogs use to escape predators, catch food and reproduce. Taking a graphic novel approach, Fantastic Frogs includes about 40 live animals as well as several multimedia experiences.

“This is a story about extraordinary frogs and their ability to survive,” said Discovery Place’s Sarah Macey, who helped design the exhibition, which debuted in 2010. “It is a story focused on how these amphibians move, camouflage themselves, live in the winter months and more. Frogs have evolved incredible adaptations to survive over millions of years.

“We also pose a question about whether these amazing species will be able to continue to survive with the rate of human-induced climate change.”