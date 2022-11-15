 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hospitals limiting child visitors because of viruses

  • Updated
CHARLOTTE — Novant Health, Atrium Health and CaroMont Health are among several North Carolina health systems limiting child visitors at their hospitals to avoid the spread of respiratory viruses.

In a release, the health systems said due to the rise in viruses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu among young kids, they’re asking that children 12 and under not visit patients who are hospitalized.

The restrictions go into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday and apply to hospitals that are part of the following health systems:

• Atrium Health

• Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

• CaroMont Health

• Cone Health

• Novant Health

• Randolph Health

Masks are still required for all visitors, and anyone age 13 or older shouldn’t visit patients if they have flu-like symptoms, officials said.

Only under special circumstances can children visit hospitalized patients, such as visiting a dying family member. Hospital leaders said parents should make arrangements in those cases with their care team.

The health systems also reminded visitors they can prevent themselves from getting sick, and urged everyone to get the COVID-19 and flu vaccine ahead of the holiday season.

Some hospitals and health systems may have additional restrictions on visitors in certain areas. For example, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Brenner Children’s Hospital doesn’t allow visitors under the age of 18, except in special situations.

