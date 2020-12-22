How one woman brings healing with memory bears

One Midland woman has made a name for herself through the years over social media and by word of mouth for her work creating memory bears.
Lorna Wise doesn't advertise her services. People interested in receiving a memory bear learn her name by word of mouth or through comments left on social media posts of her work.
Wise started her work making memory bears after meeting a woman at the dentist's office. The woman already had a memory bear and she knew Wise embroidered. She asked if Wise could embroider the bear's feet.
Though embroidering an already made bear was a challenge, Wise made it work and embroidered the bear. Seeing how much joy the bear brought, Wise wanted to make her own.
Memory bears are stuffed toys crafted out of articles of clothing that belonged to a loved one that has passed away. Wise has crafted bears out of men's shirts, T-shits, sweatshirts, men's vests, skirts and several other clothing types.
When Wise first started, she made one post on One Man's Junk Cabarrus County Facebook page, just to alert the community to her services. But she never advertised again.
Over the years, Wise said she has probably made hundreds of bears, keeping her busy for most of the year. But every bear has its own personality.
Recently, Wise made a bear out of a sweatshirt. A woman requested the bear after her long-time boyfriend passed away. Wise said she crafted the bear to look like he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Wise said it was one of the best bears she's made.
"I want to make it personal for them," Wise said. "I just want to make people happy. It is hard when people lose someone, and I just want them to have a memory for the rest of their lives."
It can take some time for people to go through their loved one's things. She sometimes receives bear requests for people who's loved ones passed away months or years ago.
"Some people go through their things right away and some people take time before they request a memory bear," Wise said.
Since her work is spread through social media and referrals, requests for bears have come in from across the country. She has shipped bears to Arizona, Massachusetts and New York, her former home state. She is currently working on a bear that will go to California.
Wise doesn't just make memory bears. She also crafts memory pillows and bears to commemorate a newborn. But she does have a favorite.
"My biggest passion is the memory bears because I can please so many people," Wise said. "I just get weepy when I give it to them because I hand it to them and they start crying. I don't know how to explain it. It just gives me so much pleasure to do this, to give a memory of somebody that I did."
Wise does sometimes charge for the bears, only enough to cover the stuffing, thread and shipping costs. Since she makes the bears completely out of the clothing provided, no costs are associated with that.
But Wise donates to several organizations. She has donated at least 51 bears to Victory Junction.
"At the time, to make that amount of bears, I didn't have the money," she said.
The first year she made bears for Victory Junction, her son offered to pay for the materials in order for her to make the bears.
Since her first donation, people who request memory bears will donate materials to be used for the Victory Junction bears. Last year, she donated 25 bears.
Was has also made bears for the Children's Home in Kannapolis, embroidering each bear with a child's name and a heart.
For fundraising events, Wise will donate large, 25-inch bears to be raffled off. She donated one 25-inch bear to be raffled off to raise money for a scholarship fund in honor of the late Midland Mayor Kathy Kitts.
While she wasn't quite sure what she got herself into all those years ago, she said the experience has been rewarding and worth every effort.
"I have people telling me, even years after I have made them bears, how much pleasure that bear gave them. I have a friend in Arizona who wakes up every day and talks to her bear that was made in honor of her husband. She said it just means so much to her and that means so much to me," Wise said. "I think everyone is put on earth with some kind of talent and I think this is mine. I thoroughly enjoy doing this."