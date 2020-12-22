How one woman brings healing with memory bears

Wise does sometimes charge for the bears, only enough to cover the stuffing, thread and shipping costs. Since she makes the bears completely out of the clothing provided, no costs are associated with that.

But Wise donates to several organizations. She has donated at least 51 bears to Victory Junction.

"At the time, to make that amount of bears, I didn't have the money," she said.

The first year she made bears for Victory Junction, her son offered to pay for the materials in order for her to make the bears.

Since her first donation, people who request memory bears will donate materials to be used for the Victory Junction bears. Last year, she donated 25 bears.

Was has also made bears for the Children's Home in Kannapolis, embroidering each bear with a child's name and a heart.

For fundraising events, Wise will donate large, 25-inch bears to be raffled off. She donated one 25-inch bear to be raffled off to raise money for a scholarship fund in honor of the late Midland Mayor Kathy Kitts.

While she wasn't quite sure what she got herself into all those years ago, she said the experience has been rewarding and worth every effort.

"I have people telling me, even years after I have made them bears, how much pleasure that bear gave them. I have a friend in Arizona who wakes up every day and talks to her bear that was made in honor of her husband. She said it just means so much to her and that means so much to me," Wise said. "I think everyone is put on earth with some kind of talent and I think this is mine. I thoroughly enjoy doing this."