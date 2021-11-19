How to have a safe Thanksgivings in-person this year

Atrium Health's Dr. Amina Ahmed and Dr. Lewis McCurdy gave some suggestions Thursday on how to have a safe Thanksgiving holiday.
Last year's holiday celebrations were about finding ways to feel together while socially distanced. But with a vaccine available for people starting at ages 5 years old and up, in-person gatherings are far less of a risk.
Planning a gathering
McCurdy, specialty director of infectious diseases, said that while being in person is possible, people should still be careful.
"A year ago, none of us were vaccinated, so it was easier to come up with some of the game rules for the gatherings," he explained. "We have had vaccines out for almost a year now but we still have a lot of opportunity in certain populations."
The first thing when planning a gathering, he said, is finding out who is and is not vaccinated.
He explained that, while it is still possible to have gatherings with those that are unvaccinated, there are some extra precautions.
For people who want to have a meal together, he suggested holding a meal outdoors. And if people will be socializing indoors, he stressed that masks and social distancing 6 feet apart are still the best routes.
Eating together
Some people opted not to eat together last year. But meals are possible now. Ahmed, pediatric infectious disease expert and epidemiologist, said that eating the traditional Thanksgiving way — taking food off a platter — is fine.
"The most important way for transmission to occur is really through droplets, so that's really being near somebody and sharing that air space within six feet," she said. "Could it be spread through other objects like food? It is always possible, but that has not panned out to be a major player in terms of transmission."
She still encourages people to make sure that wash their hands before and after meals.
When it comes to sitting around a table this year, she said that tradition may need to hold off. She explained that, especially for those who are unvaccinated, there is some risk in sitting around the table.
As an alternative, she suggested people opt for sitting in a communal area where they can spread out like in a living room.
Staying safe while traveling
Traveling is another holiday event that is again easier to do this year. But McCurdy said everyone — even those who are vaccinated — should wear masks indoors and social distance as much as possible in areas like airports.
He also suggesting getting a booster shot before heading out. As of Friday Nov. 19, boosters were opened to all adults. They have the option of the Pfizer or Moderna booster and, yes, people can mix and match.
While the initial vaccine series took two weeks before someone was fully protected, McCurdy said the booster is different for each person. It could take a matter of days or a week before the added protection is fully effective. So he suggests getting a booster soon as possible before leaving.
For those wishing to get a vaccine, he said go and get it. But it will take until after Thanksgiving for full protection, no matter the single or two-dose type of vaccine.
He also specifically recommended the booster for people who had the Johnson and Johnson vaccine initially.
Bringing kids to Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a time for family, and for many, that includes children. No negotiation.
Pfizer's vaccine for those ages 5 to 11 was recently made available. But that leaves children 4 years old and younger unprotected. And some parents are opting to wait on their child's vaccine, Ahmed said.
"What I am hearing from parents is let it be out there for a little while, let me see how others do with this vaccine because what we have been saying this is a mild disease in children. And this is true, this is a mild disease in most children," Ahmed said.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, from Nov. 4 through Nov. 11, children made up 27% of reported COVID-19 cases.
For comparison, children ages 17 and younger make up about 22% of the total U.S. population.
When there was the surge in cases at the beginning of the year, children made up 20-25% of cases. But that was before the vaccine was widely available.
On a local level, Ahmed said she has seen the percent positive for the local community stay at about 5-7%. But when looking at the percent positive cases for children in the community, it is much higher for children who are asymptomatic with COVID.
With holiday gatherings, this could cause spread.
She suggested parents who want to get their kids vaccinated go ahead and do it. For those with children too young but still want to gather, social distancing amd masks are key.
"Keep that in mind when you gather this Thanksgiving," Ahmed suggested. "You always want your kids involved in everything, but remember kids can carry this virus without showing any symptoms."