How to have a safe Thanksgivings in-person this year

Some people opted not to eat together last year. But meals are possible now. Ahmed, pediatric infectious disease expert and epidemiologist, said that eating the traditional Thanksgiving way — taking food off a platter — is fine.

"The most important way for transmission to occur is really through droplets, so that's really being near somebody and sharing that air space within six feet," she said. "Could it be spread through other objects like food? It is always possible, but that has not panned out to be a major player in terms of transmission."

She still encourages people to make sure that wash their hands before and after meals.

When it comes to sitting around a table this year, she said that tradition may need to hold off. She explained that, especially for those who are unvaccinated, there is some risk in sitting around the table.

As an alternative, she suggested people opt for sitting in a communal area where they can spread out like in a living room.

Staying safe while traveling

Traveling is another holiday event that is again easier to do this year. But McCurdy said everyone — even those who are vaccinated — should wear masks indoors and social distance as much as possible in areas like airports.