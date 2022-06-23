How to lose all your weight

When growing up did you have dreams you could fly? Have you been envious of astronauts floating in the space station and wished you could experience that feeling? Well now you can.

The Zero G Corporation offers flights periodically from various US cities that reproduce total weightlessness. How they do it is not magic. The plane goes in an up and down pattern called parabolic flight, like ocean waves. On the upward phase, gravity in the plane is about twice that on earth. On the down phase the plane is like an elevator in free fall. Inside the plane there is no sense of gravity, so people and objects are totally without weight.

Since first seeing space travel in the 1960s I dreamed of space travel and having that feeling, but never thought it possible until one day reading about Zero G fights. I signed up for one of these which was to take place in Atlanta in April of 2020. It did not happen. COVID cancelled flights for a long time, but this May I was able to go on to a flight in New York City. The adventure of doing it was so fun I wanted to share it.

Given the uncertainties of flight nowadays it seemed a good idea to arrive a few days early and to leave a few days late in case of cancellations or delays. This meant a few days in the city that never sleeps exploring museums, Central Park, great restaurants, Chinatown, and a somber visit to the 9/11 memorial. My planning extra days proved justified when the Saturday May 28 flight was cancelled due to weather and had to take off on Sunday.

May 29th the passengers assembled in the Blade Lounge West, a heliport on the Hudson. There we met with our instructors and photographers. Among fellow passengers were five high school girls each having won a science and space essay contest in their borough. This would be a good idea for local schools. Another was a familiar face. It was Denise Crosby who played Tasha Yar on Star Trek: The Next Generation. She was extremely friendly and went by the nickname Pookie. The rest of the group included about 24 people, including families with children. At 75, I was likely the oldest.

We were given an “approved preflight snack”. Low fat and dairy, so carbs and fruits mainly. They issued us flight suits, a knapsack, and socks with good traction. The preflight pep talk included instructions on how to avoid “motion discomfort”, a polite way of saying airsickness. Each of us got a puke bag just in case. Also, we were told not to try a swimming motion as in the air, it does not work, and not to jump as we would just ram into the ceiling of the plane.

The plane was a full sized 727 with just enough seats in the rear for the passengers. The rest of the cabin was hollowed out and padded. The flight plan was to fly over the Atlantic Ocean in a designated corridor ten miles wide and 100 miles long to allow the up and down maneuvers. On reaching this we were told to lie flat on the floor. As the plane went up, we experience nearly twice the force of gravity pinning us down. It took effort to raise an arm or leg. As instructed, we fixed our gaze on one spot because turning your head would totally confuse your inner ear’s sense of balance and provoke nausea.

As the plane turned downward it was like being in an elevator that dropped too fast, or a plane hitting an air pocket. It felt like falling. The first few times the pilots did not make us totally weightless. They created about one sixth normal gravity, like that of the moon. The passengers immediately took advantage of the new lightness by rising off the floor with ease, walking with a bouncing gait, doing handstands and one arm pushups. When our thirty seconds of dive were over the instructors yelled “get down, coming out” This meant to get flat on the floor again, so the sudden return of gravity did not find you high in the air resulting in a long hard drop and crash.

Then came what we were waiting for, the fourth downturn made us totally weightless. It felt so weird just floating off the floor. Once in the air you are totally at the mercy of momentum. If you are going in one direction and have nothing to grab, you will continue going in that direction until you contact a wall or someone else. Unlike being in water, waving arms and kicking feet did no good.

The result of the first few weightless episodes was total chaos. We had a number of screamers in the group, so it was noisy. Also, since we were all new to this, found ourselves bumping and ricocheting off each other. This sounds scary, but it was crazy fun provoking laughter and squeals of delight.

With each of the last twelve weightless sessions we got more experienced. The group spread out and learned to do flips, twists, fly like superman, and even catch free floating jellybeans or globs of water out the air with our mouths. In the picture I had pushed off the back wall and was still floating the length of the plane.

Each of us had a name tag on our flight suit mounted upside down. There was a reason for this. As we exited the plane one by one the female flight director turned the nametag right-side up to signify the completion of a successful mission. This was a tradition started with the Mercury space program in the 1960s. On the helicopter ride back, the sun was gleaming off the Freedom Town in lower Manhattan which replaced the twin towers that fell on 9/11. We also flew near the Statue of Liberty still welcomes visitors to our shores and stands for the ideals for which our country was formed.

To some this may seem to be an expensive indulgence, but to me it was worth it to spend money on an experience I will never forget. If you are interested in doing this, the Zero G Corporation website is easily found on the Internet.

Vincent Keipper is a doctor who lives in Concord and is a reader and occasional contributor to the Independent Tribune.