Hudson unanimously elected to House leadership

“I want to thank the people of North Carolina's 8th District for reelecting me and allowing me to continue to be an effective voice and leader in our conference," said Hudson, who was re-elected early this month. "I'm a conservative who will listen to every member of our conference and amplify their voices. By running in a targeted district myself, I know what it takes to win and will also continue working to give others the tools they need to strengthen and expand our conference. I am confident we can retake the majority in 2022 by remaining united, staying on offense, and offering a bold conservative alternative to the American people that follows through on our Commitment to America."