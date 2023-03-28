HARRISBURG -Harrisburg Town Council will meet on Wednesday, March 29, in Council Chambers for Budget Workshop #4 of the year.

Other important dates coming in Harrisburg include:

* Hop To The Movie is Saturday, April 1, in Harrisburg Park. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

* This week, a contractor will begin resurfacing in Town Center.

* The deadline to apply to The 2023 Art Walk Scholarship is May 1.

Harrisburg is in need of health vendors for its Health Expo at Run The Burg on Saturday, April 29. Interested in learning more? Please email our Events Coordinator, McKenzie Burleson, at mburleson@harrisburgnc.org