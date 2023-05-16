One of Cabarrus County's most memorable fundraiser is coming soon in Concord.

You can experience the splendor of the Tucker Gardens on Saturday, June 3. All while helping to provide safety, shelter and support for battered women and their children.

Once again, Carolyn and Bob Tucker are opening their private 12-acre gardens to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit CVAN, Cabarrus County’s Battered Women’s Program. Whether you have been before, or you are a first-timer, there is always something to amazing to take in. Added new this year, a special experience from ‘The Chronicles of Narnia!’

Carolyn Tucker said of the tour, “My garden displays a small part of the beauty and peace of God's creation. I am pleased that it can also be used to draw attention to CVAN as they show compassion and protection to battered women and their children who are in crisis situations.”

CVAN officialas and supporter expressed how grateful they are to Carolyn and Bob Tucker for sharing their amazing gardens for the community and for the CVAN family to enjoy - all to help us provide our many services for battered women and children each day.

Formed in 1982, CVAN is the place and the voice for battered women and their children in our community - providing a range of services from a 24-Hour Hotline (704-788-2826), Shelter, Support Group, Court Program, Teen Program, Women’s Jail Program, Friends & Family Program, and Outreach Center. Last Fall CVAN celebrated their 40th Anniversary, providing support to 36,733 women and children in 4 decades.

EVENT details:

Saturday June 3, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Garden of Carolyn and Bob Tucker in Concord

Donation bucket at entrance or donate online ahead – www.cvan.org.

Go to www.cvan.org to see complete address, more details and photos from past tours

If you are a battered woman in need of assistance, or know someone who is battered and need to talk – you can call our 24-Hour Hotline at 704-788-2826.