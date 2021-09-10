'In remembrance': Air Force JROTC students hold all-day 9/11 memorial

CONCORD — Cadets with the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Jay M. Robinson High School ensured the events of 9/11 and those who lost their lives in the attacks and after were remembered Friday as cadets ran the school track for the entire school day.

They opened the memorial at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 10 with the raising of the flag and then laid a wreath at the flag pole. After a moment of silence, the first cadet began to run with the flag, and the rest of the cadets ran in formation behind. Those who opted to walk went next.

Amoiree Faggart, a senior and member of AFJROTC, was one of the cadets excused from classes for the entire day to run around the track in honor of Sept. 11, 2001, a catastrophic event that took place about three years before Faggart was born.

But while he, fellow students and cadets have only read about or watched footage of the terror attacks, they wanted to honor those that lost their lives.

"With everything that is going on in the news and in Afghanistan right now, we felt like it would be a pretty good idea because it brings out the community and shows we support the community and still care and show that it is not just a regular day," Faggart said.