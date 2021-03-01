Inaugural ‘Cabarrus Burger Madness’ begins March 1

CONCORD – This month, 12 local restaurants will debut limited-time only burgers for the first ever Cabarrus Burger Madness celebration!

Brand new burger creations featuring everything from secret sauces to locally sourced ingredients will appear on the menus of participating restaurants in Cabarrus County throughout the month of March. After indulging in these savory treats, diners can vote for their favorite and the “Most Popular Burger” will be announced on April 1 giving the winning restaurant burger bragging rights for a full year!

Developed by the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Burger Madness concept was brought to life by the culinary creativity of our area’s local chefs. This friendly competition showcases their imagination and expertise while providing diners with exciting new dishes to sample.

“Dining is essential to the destination experience and Cabarrus County is fortunate to have culinary artists who make the experience here one of a kind,” Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO, said. “As the pandemic continues to impact the hospitality industry, we wanted to give our community and visitors yet another reason to keep supporting Cabarrus County’s independent restaurants. We can’t wait to enjoy every one of these burgers and invite everyone to do the same!”

Find the full list of participating restaurants along with a description of each burger and the option to vote for your favorite at www.VisitCabarrus.com. Follow Visit Cabarrus social media channels for more and be sure to tag your posts with #CabarrusBurgerMadness to join in on the fun!