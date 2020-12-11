Industrial Development heading to Concord

The Concord City Council approved two annexations and denied one during a Thursday, Dec. 10 meeting.
The council approved an annexation that will bring industrial development to the city.
The council approved annexing 26.35 acres located at 3070 and 3100 Zion Church Rd. owned by Frank Shepardson. The property will be subdivided into two separate developments; an industrial development and a residential subdivision.
The property currently has frontage on both Zion Church Rd and Amhurst St.
As part of the industrial development, Shepardson plans to bring his own business to the location, in addition to attracting businesses from the surrounding area.
The property is currently zoned as County Office Institutional and Medium Density Residential. After the annexation, the property will go before Planning and Zoning to rezone the two parcels as Light Industrial and Residential Compact Conditional District. The rezoning will also require the town council to amend the city's Land Use Plan.
The current site plan shows 14.81 acres allocated for Light Industrial 9.66 acres allocated for Residential Compact. The plan also calls for single family detached lots.
The annexation was unanimously approved with verbal support from Council members Brian King and John Sweat Jr.
"We always love to see new businesses to Concord and welcome," King said to Shepardson. "We are glad you are here."
Support Local Journalism
Sweat echoed King's comments and expressed the impact of industrial development for the city.
"It is a good day when we get to see something transition over to that since we are short on that type of land," Sweat said. "It looks like a win-win."
The city also approved the annexation of a small piece of land, 0.258 acres located at 4636 Roberta Rd, in order for the owner to connect to city utilities.
The council did deny one annexation during Thursday night's meeting.
The petition had gone before the city council twice previously, but it was denied.
The petition was to annex in four parcels of land located on the northeast side of the Rocky River Road and Lower Rocky River Road intersection. The residential development site plan showed that the 56.83 acre piece of land would have 106 units with 41 percent open space. This amounts to about 1.87 units per acre. The developer would have been Stanley Martin Homes.
The petition only differed from its two previous presentations in one aspect. Stanley Martin Homes planned to make the subdivision age restricted by deed.
Council Member JC McKenzie spoke out about his concerns with the project.
"This is just, in my opinion, not the time to open up that frontier with where we are in the city," McKenzie said.
He also suggested putting ore restrictions on the number of times an applicant can put an annexation petition forward in a year without major revisions, referencing the city's rezoning petition policies as an example.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.