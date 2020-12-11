Industrial Development heading to Concord

"We always love to see new businesses to Concord and welcome," King said to Shepardson. "We are glad you are here."

Sweat echoed King's comments and expressed the impact of industrial development for the city.

"It is a good day when we get to see something transition over to that since we are short on that type of land," Sweat said. "It looks like a win-win."

The city also approved the annexation of a small piece of land, 0.258 acres located at 4636 Roberta Rd, in order for the owner to connect to city utilities.

The council did deny one annexation during Thursday night's meeting.

The petition had gone before the city council twice previously, but it was denied.

The petition was to annex in four parcels of land located on the northeast side of the Rocky River Road and Lower Rocky River Road intersection. The residential development site plan showed that the 56.83 acre piece of land would have 106 units with 41 percent open space. This amounts to about 1.87 units per acre. The developer would have been Stanley Martin Homes.

The petition only differed from its two previous presentations in one aspect. Stanley Martin Homes planned to make the subdivision age restricted by deed.