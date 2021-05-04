Information and communication are biggest needs in community and police relations, task force says

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We went into this, from a Harrisburg perspective, thinking that our only opportunity would be education," the mayor said "and I think that is what we are seeing predominantly. People just need to know what they don't know."

That education also includes other types of communication between the sheriff's department and the community. The Sub-Committee recommended that the department hire a public information or communications officer to help deliver information to the community, not only on events the department is holding, but to help educate the public on department goals, practices and policing styles.

Another road block for the subcommittee was the limited demographic and racial data compiled for information compiled by the county for department information. While the survey was a part of the sub-committee's research, data pulled from the county on things like traffic stops, also factored into the recommendations. The sub-committee recommended that the county improve information systems to better track that specific data.

David Baxter, who is on the sub-committee , said the sheriff's department was actively involved with the task force and was responsive to the sub-committee's recommendations. Baxter also said, he is hopeful that changes can be made.