Information and communication are biggest needs in community and police relations, task force says

HARRISBURG — The following the results of the policing survey conducted by Harrisburg's Racial Equity Task Force, it was clear that information was key to bettering community relations with law enforcement.
The Survey was sent out earlier this year and was completed around the beginning of March. The Data was then sent to the town and the county for processing.
Initial results from Harrisburg’s community survey on public safety and law enforcement show…
In the survey data, it showed that for questions with the option for respondents to answer "I don't know", a major percentage, around 20 to 40 percent of respondents, chose that answer.
Community policing is defined as philosophy that promotes organizational strategies that support the systematic use of partnerships and problem-solving techniques to proactively address the immediate conditions that give rise to public safety issues such as crime, social disorder, and fear of crime, according to The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
For example, when asked if the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department practices community policing, about 40.72% said that they felt the department practiced community policing, 24.16% said the department didn’t practice community policing, and 20.6% didn’t know.
Similar numbers were reported for subsequent questions.
For the Racial Equity Task Force sub-committee, the problem wasn't that survey respondents didn't know the term community policing, the problem was community members don't know what type of policing local law enforcement uses. And that, is one of the major issues for community relations with law enforcement in the area, Mayor Steve Sciascia said, people aren't aware of what the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department is doing.
"We went into this, from a Harrisburg perspective, thinking that our only opportunity would be education," the mayor said "and I think that is what we are seeing predominantly. People just need to know what they don't know."
That education also includes other types of communication between the sheriff's department and the community. The Sub-Committee recommended that the department hire a public information or communications officer to help deliver information to the community, not only on events the department is holding, but to help educate the public on department goals, practices and policing styles.
Another road block for the subcommittee was the limited demographic and racial data compiled for information compiled by the county for department information. While the survey was a part of the sub-committee's research, data pulled from the county on things like traffic stops, also factored into the recommendations. The sub-committee recommended that the county improve information systems to better track that specific data.
David Baxter, who is on the sub-committee , said the sheriff's department was actively involved with the task force and was responsive to the sub-committee's recommendations. Baxter also said, he is hopeful that changes can be made.
"What we found through the survey and through the information the sheriff's department provided," Baxter explained, "I think we are very fortunate here that our solutions are looking at education and communication. I think that is a great place to be. I think that is something we can do that will create an impact. It will be a great way to get started and move forward."
But while local law enforcement is willing to work with the task force to help better relations, some changes are outside of local control. To address those issues, the sub committee also made several recommendations on the state-level.
The subcommittee recommended to do things like:
- Petition the State N.C. Sheriff Education and Training Standards for changes in mental health transportation
- Petition the State N.C. Sheriff Education and Training Standards to increase budget for certified critical incident training and make it a mandatory class for existing officers and to increase available class sizes.
- Petition the State N.C. Sheriff Education and Training Standards to have Basic Law Enforcement Training to included critical incident training, verbal conflict training, racial sensitive awareness and other situation mitigation training
In addiction to looking at law enforcement, the task force is also looking into healthcare and education in the community. Surveys, results and recommendations from those investigations are expected to be completed before the summer.