Initial data from Harrisburg Public Safety Survey are in, how did the Sheriff's Office fair?

HARRISBURG – Initial results from Harrisburg’s community survey on public safety and law enforcement shows a fair amount of approval for the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.

The survey was created by the town’s Racial Equity Task force in order to get insight into the relationship between the community and law enforcement. The town opened up the survey publicly in January, and responses came in from over 500 residents, who were majority long-time residents.

One survey question asked respondents if they believed the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office treated people fairly. Out of the 400 participants that answered the question, 62.75 percent agreed or strongly agreed. Just 6.75 percent of respondents disagreed or strongly disagreed.

Another question went deeper, asking if respondents ever observed the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office intently mistreating a member of the public due to race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Out of the 397 respondents that answered the question, 88.66 percent stated they never saw anyone form the Sheriff’s Office mistreat a resident for those reasons. But 4.53 percent, or 18 people, said they had observed that type of mistreatment.