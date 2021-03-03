Initial data from Harrisburg Public Safety Survey are in, how did the Sheriff's Office fair?

HARRISBURG – Initial results from Harrisburg’s community survey on public safety and law enforcement shows a fair amount of approval for the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.
The survey was created by the town’s Racial Equity Task force in order to get insight into the relationship between the community and law enforcement. The town opened up the survey publicly in January, and responses came in from over 500 residents, who were majority long-time residents.
One survey question asked respondents if they believed the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office treated people fairly. Out of the 400 participants that answered the question, 62.75 percent agreed or strongly agreed. Just 6.75 percent of respondents disagreed or strongly disagreed.
Another question went deeper, asking if respondents ever observed the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office intently mistreating a member of the public due to race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Out of the 397 respondents that answered the question, 88.66 percent stated they never saw anyone form the Sheriff’s Office mistreat a resident for those reasons. But 4.53 percent, or 18 people, said they had observed that type of mistreatment.
One question hit at the heart of what the Sheriff’s Office is attempting to do with its policing. Sheriff Van Shaw has previously stated his intention for the department to practice community policing, which involves officers working with the community to address the causes of crime. This is also followed by community events.
About 40.72% of the 447 respondents for this question stated that they felt the department practiced community policing. Just 24.16 percent said the department didn’t practice community policing, and 20.6 percent didn’t have an opinion.
Overall, respondents’ answers were in favor of the relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the community.
While the initial date included responses from 19 of the 28 questions, Cabarrus County is currently going through responses to give a more detailed analysis.
The survey data also needs to be put in context with its respondents’ demographics. The Racial Equity Task Force welcomed all residents of the town to give their feedback.
Many of the questions were geared toward determining whether residents experienced prejudice from officers. But survey respondents were 80.88 percent white, 11.35 percent Black, 2.39 percent Asian or Pacific Islander, and 1.79 percent Hispanic or Latino.
Some of these demographics are slightly skewed compared to U.S. Census Bureau data for the town. Census data estimates from 2019 show that of the 16,576 residents, 64 percent are white, 18.8 percent are Black, 10.6 percent are Asian and less than one percent are Native American.
No questions asked for respondent’s religion, gender or sexual orientation.
The survey was just one of three that Harrisburg's Racial Equity Task Force is rolling out to gauge community opinions and experiences regarding systemic racism. The next two survey topics will cover healthcare and education. The task force is working on questions for the healthcare survey now.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is waiting to comment on the survey data until the county has reviewed it.