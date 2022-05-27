Interested in serving on a City of Concord board or commission?

CONCORD – The City of Concord is looking for talented and motivated individuals interested in making a difference in their community by serving on a Board or Commission. There are several opportunities available to residents, with current vacancies on the Board of Adjustment, Library Board of Trustees, and the Stormwater Management Advisory Committee. Individuals interested in serving on one of these boards or committee should apply for a position by May 31, 2022.

The city’s Board of Adjustment is a decision-making body that operates in a quasi-judicial fashion. The Board meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., as needed, in Council Chambers at City Hall. The Board hears cases from city property owners related to variances as well as appeals from Historic Preservation Committee and administrative decisions. The Board also decides cases for certificates of nonconformity, which apply when an owner is seeking permission to change or expand an existing property, business, or structure that is no longer consistent with current zoning ordinance. Appointments to the Board of Adjustment are for three-year terms.

The Stormwater Management Advisory Committee makes recommendations to City Council on major stormwater policy issues. These decisions often involve changes to the development ordinance, budget recommendations, and planning project priorities. The Committee meets quarterly on the first Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the City of Concord Alfred M. Brown Operations Center located at 635 Alfred Brown Jr Court SW. Appointments to the Committee are for three-year terms.

Finally, the Library Board of Trustees oversee issues related to the Cabarrus County Library System such as program planning, budget recommendations, and facility maintenance. The Board consists of seven members, including two residents from Concord. Appointments to the Board of Trustees are for two-year terms.

While the city is currently seeking to fill vacancies on the Board of Adjustment, Stormwater Management Advisory Committee, and Library Board of Trustees, there are several other boards and commissions within the city that may have vacancies in the future. Additional opportunities for public service include the Historic Preservation Commission, Public Art Advisory Committee, and Planning & Zoning Commission, among others. A full listing of the boards and commissions is available online, and residents are welcome to apply at any time. The Clerk keeps applications on file for one year from the date received, and applicants are considered for openings should they become available.

Individuals interested in serving on a Board, Commission, or Committee can apply online or obtain a paper copy of the application at the Clerk’s office located in City Hall at 35 Cabarrus Avenue West. Members of the city’s Boards and Commissions are appointed by City Council.

For more information, visit the Boards and Commissions page of the city’s website or contact the City Clerk at 704-920-5205.