Iris Arey scholarships presented to two nursing students

Calvary Lutheran Church recently presented the annual Iris Arey Nursing Scholarships. The recipients were Stacey Davis from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Hayley Lozano from Cabarrus College of Health Sciences.

Stacey, a mother of three, has been involved in health care for over 4 years, working as an EMT-B. She now wishes to further her education and focus on her goal of becoming an Emergency Room RN. She is a compassionate and caring woman who wants to make a positive impact on a person’s life.

Her favorite quote is: “Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around”. - Leo Buscaglia.

Hayley is pursuing her nursing degree as a promise made to her parents. She was inspired by nurses that provided compassionate care to her parents when she was a child. This “Sparked something in my heart”, she says and now hopes to provide this same care and comfort to her patients. Her desire is to work in pediatrics and labor after graduation.