Irvin awarded Liberty Bell Award

Howard S. Irvin, a well-respected attorney in Concord, won the Liberty Bell Award for 2020. Irvin received the award for his 53-plus years of honorable legal service to his hometown community. He now stands with other giants of the legal profession in the area, having been recognized for a lifetime of dedicated service.

Irvin graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Law School. He began his legal career in 1965 as a lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corps for the United States Navy. He served in duty stations in the northeast, southeast and Washington, D.C.

During his service in the Navy, he met and married his wife, Margaret, when they both lived in Washington. They have been married for over 53 years and have three adult daughters, Meredith Long, Jennifer Newton and Courtney Dry. They also have seven granddaughters and one grandson. Howard is fond of saying that he has multiple female secretaries in his office, a wife, the granddaughters, and that he has been well cared for — but far outnumbered.