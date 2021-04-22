Irvin awarded Liberty Bell Award

Howard S. Irvin, a well-respected attorney in Concord, won the Liberty Bell Award for 2020. Irvin received the award for his 53-plus years of honorable legal service to his hometown community. He now stands with other giants of the legal profession in the area, having been recognized for a lifetime of dedicated service.
Irvin graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Law School. He began his legal career in 1965 as a lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corps for the United States Navy. He served in duty stations in the northeast, southeast and Washington, D.C.
During his service in the Navy, he met and married his wife, Margaret, when they both lived in Washington. They have been married for over 53 years and have three adult daughters, Meredith Long, Jennifer Newton and Courtney Dry. They also have seven granddaughters and one grandson. Howard is fond of saying that he has multiple female secretaries in his office, a wife, the granddaughters, and that he has been well cared for — but far outnumbered.
After his service in the Navy, he joined the law practice of his father, E. Johnston Irvin, in July 1969. He was a general practitioner in his early years. In 1971, he limited his law practice to solely real estate related matters. Irvin takes pride in being one of the last "old timers" who does his own title searches, prepares his own closing documents and does his own closings in his office. He conservatively estimates that he has handled over 35,000 closings during his career. He also states that he has no intention of retiring because he enjoys, has always enjoyed and will always enjoy the real estate practice.
The awards committee said Howard Irvin met the criteria for selecting a recipient of the Liberty Bell Award as follows:
1. He has promoted better understanding of the law by educating thousands of clients during real estate closings. He has also educated hundreds of realtors and other attorneys.
2. He has encouraged a greater respect for law and courts by remaining a stickler for precisely following the law and avoiding shortcuts. If the law and the facts do not allow a particular action, Howard Irvin does not close the real estate transaction.
3. He has stimulated a sense of civic responsibility by being that "honest lawyer" who will not bend the law for the sake of expediency. He has practiced law without a hint of scandal for over 50 years.
4. He is active in his church. He also treats every person with whom he deals with great respect and dignity within and outside his law practice.
5. He has contributed to good government and community by being the "honest and steady man" who places accuracy ahead of quick work for a quick buck.
6. Real estate records form a good portion of our recorded history in the community.
Irvin is the detail man who gets his documentation right the first time. In summary, Howard Irvin is the consummate professional.
When notified of this award, Howard was grateful for the recognition for his years of dedicated law practice. He was also appreciative of being voted as an expert in his field of real estate law.
Changing times, methods and technologies tell a great deal about Irvin. No field of law has changed more than real estate law. North Carolina is one of the few states in which the attorney handles real estate closings. Howard is a great believer that the parties in a real estate transaction are not adequately represented and protected without the involvement of their own attorney. Purchase closings typically involve multiple real estate agents, a mortgage broker, mortgage lender, inspectors, appraisers, repair people, plus multiple buyers and sellers. Irvin has adapted to changes and protects his clients. He has also remained a prominent real estate attorney for over half a century.
The Liberty Bell Award originated with the Michigan State Bar Association, young lawyer section, in the mid-1960s. More than 200 law day programs in the United States honor Liberty Bell Award recipients. The Cabarrus County award is normally presented in early May on Law Day. Due to meeting restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as North Carolina meeting restrictions, Irvin will receive his award for 2020 as soon as possible.