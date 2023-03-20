The Salvation Army Women's will hold it General Meeting on Tuesday, March 28.

The meeting will be held at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord, NC 28025. Socializing and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the meeting at 10.

The speaker this month will be Mark Plemmons, Editor of the Independent Tribune. He will be discussing the current state of journalism, how it has evolved in general and the Independent Tribune in particular.

There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project. The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary functions as a fund raising and volunteer service group in support of The Salvation Army's programs and activities in the community.