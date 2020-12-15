'It's amazing what he has done for us': Adoption story wins Kreitzer's Critter Corral $10,000

KANNAPOLIS — Maria Adams wanted others to hear her story. Her telling of it resulted in a $10,000 donation to Kreitzer’s Critter Corral in Kannapolis.
The mother of three adopted a nervous little dog named Scooby from Kreitzer’s with the hope of giving her son something she couldn’t. What the entire family got was a new and beloved member who is always there for them in more ways than they could ever imagine.
Maria’s story was the first in eight years submitted by Kreitzer’s to the Petco Foundation’s Holiday Wishes program to win a donation for the foster care service. There is also an additional chance at earning another $25,000 as part of a fan vote, which closes today at noon.
The adoption story
Maria’s adoption story is like many others: Her son, Jordan, has always wanted a dog, so the family decided to get one. That has been a particularly common story this year at Kreitzer’s, as the shelter expects to see around 360 adoptions this year — more than they have ever seen in a calendar year. But while the story is normal on the surface, it still is unique.
Maria’s 13-year-old son Jordan suffered brain trauma when he was in kindergarten after a household accident. The incident resulted in his going into cardiac arrest, suffering a stroke and then a medically induced coma lasting three days. Doctors were preparing Maria and her husband, Terrell, for the worst, but thanks to the medical staff at Levine Children’s hospital, as well as Terrell, who performed CPR on Jordan after the accident, their son woke up on his own and is doing well today. Since entering second grade, he has been a straight-A student and repeatedly has tested in the top 2-3% of students his age.
But things are far from perfect. Because of the brain trauma Jordan suffered, he deals with short-term memory loss and neurofatigue, which, as Maria describes it, is like running on half battery for an entire day. Jordan feels like others feel after an extremely long and taxing day, all the time. And during lockdowns due to COVID-19, things got even tougher for Jordan and his family. Maria said Jordan would stay in his room routinely, and when he did interact with the family, he could get short with them.
The family tried therapy, but doctors wanted to put him on more medication, which he already deals with on a daily basis. Maria didn’t want to do that to her son. Then her boss gave her an idea.
“With everything that’s going on this year, just between personal things we were dealing with as a family … I decided after talking with my boss, my manager, she was saying, maybe get a dog because that’s what Jordan’s always wanted,” Maria said in a phone interview Monday.
Getting a dog was a leap of faith for the Adams family. Maria didn’t grow up with a dog, and Terrell had a bad experience with a dog when he was younger, which turned him off to them in his later years. But the family took a chance and went to Kreitzer’s to see a pair of mixed-Lab puppies.
As fate would have it, though, they gravitated toward a little dog in the corner rather than the two they originally came to meet.
“They actually came over to foster a Lab mix because that’s what the boys wanted, and then the puppy that her son met, it was jumping all over him and just being a puppy, and so he was done,” Lizanne Kreitzer said in an interview Friday. “He was like, ‘Nope, I’m not doing this.’
“But then Bill was like, ‘Well, wait a minute, what about this guy? He’s a little scared, but he might be less energetic.’ The person prior to them that had come out actually passed up on Scooby because he wasn’t as energetic; they wanted something more energetic. So I think Scooby was there for them.”
Scooby wasn’t like the other dogs at Kreitzer’s. He was off in the corner by himself, kind of just observing what was going on. He was a dog who dealt with some anxiety himself, and the nerves were evident to Maria.
“He was kind of shy, and he was reserved at first, (but) he was just a great dog for us,” she said. “And I know hearing more about his story and his history, I understand he was brought back a couple times because other families found him not active enough, but for us he was perfect.
“And the thing that I liked about him, because if he had been a really loud, active dog like those two labs that we went to see, it would have been a big turnoff for my husband, and that just would have created a different type of stress.”
Scooby was the dog for Maria and Jordan, and they adopted him on the spot. He didn’t bark once on the way home, and Maria said once he walked into the house, it was like he had been there forever.
He has been a perfect addition to the family.
“He shows up differently for all of us because we have different personalities, and I’m just amazed as a first-time dog owner how quickly he could assess everything,” Maria said. “So, like, when Jordan’s not having a good day, he gives him his space. You can literally see him kind of backing away like, ‘OK, dude, I’m going to leave you alone today,’ but when Jordan’s in a good mood and he wants to play, he does it with him.
“He’s more rambunctious with my husband because my husband kind of has this loud, over-the-top personality, so that’s what Scooby is for him. For me, he tends to be more … he only comes to me when he’s in trouble with the others. And he’ll come running to me, and I’m like, ‘What did you do now?’ And he’ll jump up in my lap and be like, ‘Protect me, mom, until things blow over.’”
But where Scooby has made the biggest impact has been with Jordan. When quarantines began, things got very difficult for the 13-year-old. He was staying in his room and occasionally got snappy with his parents because what he deals with on a daily basis is difficult.
But since Scooby came around, the difference has been night and day.
“My child has literally come out of his shell and out of the room,” Maria said. “So, not to say that every day is great, but the bad days are very, very rare now compared to how things were at the beginning of the year.”
‘This is a calling’
Stories like those of Maria, Jordan and Scooby are why the Kreitzers do what they do. They started the Critter Corral in 2004 when Cannon Mills shut down, originally collecting food to give to families who couldn’t feed themselves and also struggled to feed their pets.
The foster care started with four Australian Shepherd puppies later that year. Bill was definitely not on board at first, but Lizanne put her foot down.
“You know what, it’s my birthday, my parents are here; they’re coming home,” she said with a laugh.
While the way they started is funny, the way they have continued to stay in operation for more than 15 years is nothing short of impressive. They’re not a massive animal shelter; they are a small foster care run by family and volunteers and on donations.
They are a Christian 501(c)(3) nonprofit that believes, “All animals are God’s creatures, and we are put on this earth to care for them as Christ cares for us,” as it says on their website.
“This isn’t something that we do as a hobby; this is a calling,” Lizanne said. “This is definitely a God-thing to us.”
She continued: “God is No. 1. There have been so many times that Bill and I have been like, ‘I just can’t do this anymore. I’m ready to throw in the towel,’ and something will happen. We’ll come home and there will be bags of dog food on our front porch, or we’ll get a check in the mail, or we’ll get an email from somebody who’s adopted and tells us how much this animal has changed their lives or, thank you to Petco Foundation, we just got an award of $10,000.”
That award could go as high as $25,000 with a vote from you. Just go to www.petcofoundation.org/holiday-wishes-peoples-choice to vote for Maria, Scooby and Kreitzer’s Critter Corral.
This year’s contest saw more than 7,000 entries, with Maria’s essay — which she submitted just one day before the deadline — being one of 62 chosen across the nation as a winner.
To win would be wonderful for Kreitzer’s, but seeing stories like Maria’s is why they do what they do.
“It’s just really been a blessing,” Lizanne said. “The rescue is just, I don’t know, it’s just a God thing.
“Who would have thought 17 years later, we’d still be rescuing animals?”
‘The dog comforted him in a way that I was not able to’
Scooby has changed the Adams’ lives in more ways than they could have imagined. Terrell has not only come around to loving the puppy, but he actually bought him his own steak on the Fourth of July and forbade his three sons from eating it.
But the way Scooby has helped Jordan almost can’t be quantified. This was a tough year for everyone because of COVID-19. More than 100 people have died in Cabarrus County alone due to the virus, and more than 300,000 have died nationwide.
The Adams family, though, has seen faced further struggles as Maria’s father died of cancer, and Jordan’s favorite teacher from sixth grade died in October.
Kelly Robb was only 45 years old when she died unexpectedly and Jordan was hit hard by his former teacher's death. Maria knew this was something that affected her 13-year-old son deeply.
“Jordan is very intellectual, so he struggles with people who are not at his level, at least in his mind, so it’s been an interesting time dealing with teachers, and most of them kind of laugh it off and cut him some slack because of his condition,” Maria said. “But the only teacher that he has ever had any respect for was Ms. Robb.”
She continued: “So when I shared the news with Jordan, he took it very hard. But the thing that I found interesting was he went and got Scooby. Scooby sleeps downstairs, (Jordan) sleeps upstairs in his room, and he said, ‘Mom, tonight, I just need to be with Scooby.’ And so for two or three nights after he found out the news about Ms. Robb, he slept downstairs with Scooby, and I just heard him talking to the dog and telling him how much he loved him and ‘You’re not going to leave me.’
“I’m just getting teary-eyed just thinking about it now.
“The dog comforted him in a way that I was not able to as his mom. Because you want to try to protect your kids from the tough stuff, and there was no way I could do that when it came to losing Ms. Robb on top of losing my dad just four months before that. But he actually handled it much better, and I think in small part, or maybe even large part, it was due to him having Scooby to connect with in a way that he wasn’t able to connect with us.”
Maria had never owned a dog. Terrell never wanted a dog. Jordan might have thought he would never get a dog.
But one shy, nervous little dog may have been just what all of them needed.
“It’s amazing what he has done for us,” Maria said.
She continued: “If it’s something you can afford to do with your time and resources, I would highly recommend it.”
You can contact Kreitzer's Critter Corral by email at kreitzerspuppyrescue2004@gmail.com.
