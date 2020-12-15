'It's amazing what he has done for us': Adoption story wins Kreitzer's Critter Corral $10,000

“They actually came over to foster a Lab mix because that’s what the boys wanted, and then the puppy that her son met, it was jumping all over him and just being a puppy, and so he was done,” Lizanne Kreitzer said in an interview Friday. “He was like, ‘Nope, I’m not doing this.’

“But then Bill was like, ‘Well, wait a minute, what about this guy? He’s a little scared, but he might be less energetic.’ The person prior to them that had come out actually passed up on Scooby because he wasn’t as energetic; they wanted something more energetic. So I think Scooby was there for them.”

Scooby wasn’t like the other dogs at Kreitzer’s. He was off in the corner by himself, kind of just observing what was going on. He was a dog who dealt with some anxiety himself, and the nerves were evident to Maria.

“He was kind of shy, and he was reserved at first, (but) he was just a great dog for us,” she said. “And I know hearing more about his story and his history, I understand he was brought back a couple times because other families found him not active enough, but for us he was perfect.