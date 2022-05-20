 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It's back and blooming: Tucker Garden Tour opens June 4

  • Updated
  • 0
2022 In Bloom: Tucker Garden Tour

The garden is home to several plants including moss, hostas, wildflowers, ferns, shrubs and annuals — like the ones in the shape of a large butterfly. 

 Submitted photo

CONCORD — Visit the Tucker Garden Tour to help benefit Cabarrus Victims Assistance Network (CVAN) this June. 

The garden tour features a moon gate, waterfall, pond, and a copper willow.

2022 In Bloom: Tucker Garden Tour

The moon gate was added to the garden about two years ago during the pandemic. 

Donations made during the tour and before, at the garden tour's online donation page, helps CVAN provide its services to women and children in need. 

The garden tour will be Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Here is what people need to know about the Tucker Garden Tour. 

  • Stroll the 12 gorgeous acres, where people can all social distance.
  • It is an all walking tour. There will be no vans or golf carts. 
  • There are no public restrooms.
  • No tickets - A donation bucket will be available at the entrance. People can also give online ahead of the event – here is the donation site.

Bring a friend. Spread the word. There is always something new!

2022 In Bloom: Tucker Garden Tour

A Lovers' Garden is tucked away in the Tucker Gardens where benches for two sway.

The garden tour is located at 621 Hermitage Drive SE Concord, NC 28025

When using GPS, put in Winfield Boulevard Southeast and Hermitage Drive Southeast to get to front entrance.

All of us at CVAN are grateful to Carolyn and Bob Tucker for opening their amazing gardens for the community and for the CVAN family to enjoy - all to help us provide our many services for battered women and children each day.

