It's back and blooming: Tucker Garden Tour opens June 4

CONCORD — Visit the Tucker Garden Tour to help benefit Cabarrus Victims Assistance Network (CVAN) this June.

The garden tour features a moon gate, waterfall, pond, and a copper willow.

Donations made during the tour and before, at the garden tour's online donation page, helps CVAN provide its services to women and children in need.

The garden tour will be Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Here is what people need to know about the Tucker Garden Tour.

Stroll the 12 gorgeous acres, where people can all social distance.

It is an all walking tour. There will be no vans or golf carts.

There are no public restrooms.

No tickets - A donation bucket will be available at the entrance. People can also give online ahead of the event – here is the donation site.

Bring a friend. Spread the word. There is always something new!

The garden tour is located at 621 Hermitage Drive SE Concord, NC 28025

When using GPS, put in Winfield Boulevard Southeast and Hermitage Drive Southeast to get to front entrance.

All of us at CVAN are grateful to Carolyn and Bob Tucker for opening their amazing gardens for the community and for the CVAN family to enjoy - all to help us provide our many services for battered women and children each day.