CONCORD — Old Courthouse Theatre’s annual 10-Minute Play Festival comes to life on the main stage of the theatre Friday through Sunday, June 16-18.

This year marks the 11th year of the play festival, and the theme is “Movie Night.” The play festival is made up of seven plays by regional playwrights that are often the first time they are produced. OCT’s 10-Minute Play Festival is the annual fundraiser for the theatre conceived and coordinated by Andy Rassler. Tickets are $15, taxes and fees included, and raises funds for the theatre, Cabarrus County’s only volunteer-run community theatre since 1976.

Starting in March, Old Courthouse Theatre announced the call for scripts for this year’s play festival. The submissions were open to residents from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. The submitted plays had to follow the theme of “Movie Night” with the setting being either in three rows of theatre seats and/or a concession area of a movie theatre.

The guidelines were also that the plays be limited to four characters and, of course, be 10 minutes. The rest is left up to the playwright and their imagination. The plays are submitted blindly, and a play selection committee reviews all the plays and selects the winners for the festival.

After the plays were selected and directors chosen, open auditions were held in May to cast the shows. Old Courthouse Theatre had a wonderful turnout of talented individuals, a great mix of stage veterans and those new to OCT.

This year’s selected winning plays and playwrights are:

“Don’t Make a Scene” by Judy M. Dove

“First Date at the Movies” by Jonathan Daniels

“The Return of the Giant Moth” by Larry Bliss

“You Can’t Be Too Careful” by Pam Newcomer

“We’ll Always Have Paris” by David Ratcliffe

“Double Feature” by Chuck Smith

“Stay for the Credits” by Andy AA Rassler

In addition to the talent on stage, the play festival has opened the doors for first-time directors to hone their skills. The directors this year are Kara Barnette, Kevin Leichman, Denise McKercher, Lauren Newell, Hilary Powell, Andy AA Rassler, and Beryl Torrence.

You have three opportunities to see these funny plays and support the arts in Cabarrus County. Performances are Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 18, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at octconcord.com or at the box off before showtime. Old Courthouse Theatre is located at 49 Spring St. NW, Concord.