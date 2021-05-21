'It's the best day of the year' — Rowan-Cabarrus graduates cross the finish line

CONCORD — More than 300 Rowan-Cabarrus Community College graduates drove across the finish line Friday to receive their diplomas at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
This year more than 700 people earned their associate degrees, diplomas and certificates during the Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 academic terms and they were out in droves to celebrate at Friday’s graduation ceremony.
“It’s the best day of the year for us because it’s the consolidation of all these dreams,” Dr. Carol S. Spalding, President of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, said. “We have our Board, we have everybody celebrating, we invite public officials to come and celebrate. But the family-student dynamic is the best.”
Students come to Rowan-Cabarrus from all walks of life. Some come straight out of high school like Alexis Bainbridge who graduated from A.L. Brown in Kannapolis in 2016. She received her second Associates Degree on Friday after receiving her first in December.
She now plans to go to UNC Wilmington to pursue her Masters in Marine Biology which has been her dream since she was 5 years old.
“It’s pretty wild,” she said. “I never thought I would, so it’s pretty surreal, but I’m absolutely to the moon. I am so excited.”
Other students like Caleb Purdie took accelerated paths. Purdie will graduate from Early College High School in Cabarrus County in June. However, he will actually earn his Associates Degree from Rowan-Cabarrus before he is handed his high school diploma.
Purdie earned a full academic scholarship to UNC Chapel Hill and will enroll in the fall on a pre-med path majoring in psychology and minoring in neuroscience as he hopes to one day be a psychiatrist.
He got a jump on plenty of people in his graduating class with his Associates Degree already in hand, but he says no matter a person’s path, community college is a great way to start an academic career.
“Community college is a great way to see if you want to find a career and feel everything out and get all of your core credits (done),” he said. “So I would definitely recommend everyone go to Early College especially Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.”
Some graduates at RCCC though go with non-traditional paths. Tracy Soffa started as a Teacher’s Assistant in 2001, but after having children she was a stay-at-home mom for a good time after that. Due to new requirements in North Carolina schools now, Teacher’s Assistants must have an Associates Degree.
Teaching children is Soffa’s passion and she wasn’t going to let a lack of a degree keep her from pursuing it, so she went back to RCCC and earned her Associates Degree and now has her eye set on being a Teacher’s Assistant again at 48 years old. It was undoubtedly a non-traditional path but one she hopes others pursue.
“You’re never too old to go back to school, you’re never too old to learn,” she said. “Even with working with students, I learn stuff from them every day, so whether you’re in school or you’re working with children you’re learning on a daily basis anyway and why not? Why not go back to school? You’re not too old to learn.”
Jay Taylor is the Executive Director of Adult Education and Literacy at RCCC. He works with students to help them get their GEDs. He sees so much passion in all of his students whether they are working to get their high school diplomas, Associates Degrees or work certificates and he knows the value one can get out of the Community College experience.
“We always tell our students, ‘If your dream isn’t big enough to scare you it’s too small,’” he said. “That’s from a favorite author of mine (Mark Batterson) that I passed on to them. We have folks that come from every type of background to get their high school equivalency (GED) and they feel like in the past maybe it was a shortcoming on their behalf or a hardship in the family and our job is to say, ‘You’re here now, you’re part of the RCCC family, we’re going to help you navigate forward, find your way into the next thing.’”
He continued: “We’re just so proud of these guys and girls for what they’ve accomplished. They’ve overcome tremendous obstacles and beat the odds and now they’re onto the next thing.”
Friday’s event honored students completing one of the College’s transfer degree programs (Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts, Associate in Engineering or Associate in Science) and the Associate in General Education, as well as those eligible for specific program diplomas and certificates, and those who have completed high school equivalency or adult high school requirements.
Every student in attendance got the chance to drive around the Speedway and receive their diploma from Dr. Spalding at the finish line. This is the start of something greater for all of these students and Dr. Spalding wants everyone to have a chance to experience the same thing.
“This is the best year to go to college ever,” she said. “There’s more federal money for support for all kinds of issues that students might have this year than ever and this will go on probably through January. So if you’re not making plans to go to college you need to do it now because you will get enough support to not only pay your tuition and books but also to help you with some life support like childcare and other things. I really think the door is wide open right now.”
Seeing the joy on every graduate’s face as they drove through the finish line is why Dr. Spalding called this day “the best day of the year.”
“To look into the car and see all of those faces that (are) going to benefit from the student success (is) just very different from what we usually do because we see a student walk across the stage as this independent, successful person, but we know everybody is a part of their success,” she said. “Their family is their support system and that’s who benefits as well. We take our mission seriously. We’re so thrilled that they’ve gotten to this point and we know they can go even further.”