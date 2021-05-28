'I've had such a good life' — WWII, Korean War vet Grayden Alvice Miller will never complain

CABARRUS COUNTY — Grayden Alvice Miller doesn’t like to call too much attention to his service in World War II and the Korean War, but he’ll be the first to tell you just how lucky he has been to have such a wonderful life.
The 96-year-old still gets out to tend to his blueberries and watch his hummingbird feeder on his porch in Harrisburg and he’ll tell you just how fortunate he has been to have such a long life and how he was successful at his eventual career at Cannon Mills.
“I’ve been so fortunate and I lot of people don’t understand why,” he said. “Well I worked hard and at Cannon I worked hard.”
A Cabarrus County staple and a love for flying
Miller’s family has been a part of Cabarrus County since the area was founded at the end of the 1700s. His great grandfather fought in the Revolutionary War and moved into a house in west Concord soon after. His grandfather eventually fought in the Civil War and Grayden would fight in both World War II and the Korean War as a pilot and catapult and arresting gear officer in the Navy.
Mr. Miller doesn’t love to talk too much about his time fighting for his country, but he will quickly talk about his love for flying which started early.
“When I was just about 4 years old…they were trying to prove that you could write a letter in Atlanta at 6 o’clock at night and somebody could read it at 8 o’clock in the morning in Washington,” he said Thursday in an interview on his porch. “And back then it was an open cockpit, bi-wing plane but they’d take off in Atlanta, land in South Carolina, it landed in Greensboro and they were trying to prove that airmail was possible. So daddy and a couple of his friends were going to go to Charlotte to see that plane come in at night and he took me with him.”
He continued: “(The pilot) landed (in Charlotte) and he taxied up just to a big ‘ol hangar there, it was a sheet metal hangar…he taxied up and he pulled up on the concrete runway in front of the hangar and twisted around… and it showered that whole place with sparks. I can see it now. I was 4 years old, I can see it now. It was so impressive to me. And so when I got a little bit older and had $7 I’d go down to old Concord airport and take a lesson.”
Mr. Miller would eventually take enough lessons to earn his license to fly solo at the age of 16. It would cost $6 to fly solo for an hour at the old Concord Airport and he would find a way to fly as often as he could even if he had to cheat a little bit.
He would borrow his father’s truck to drive down to fly and if he couldn’t get the truck he would ride his bike there. He would have to save up for a long time to pay the $6 for his hour, but he and his friends decided he didn’t want to wait so long to get up in the air anymore, so they got creative.
“Some of the boys I grew up with after I soloed and everything, we decided it cost me $6 an hour…and so we decided that they would ride with me down there,” he said. “I would go in and check the plane out and taxi down and you’d have to turn and check your bags…I’d do that and whoever went with me would ride on down there, put their bicycle down in the ditch and lean down (in the front seat of the plane) and he couldn’t see us and they’d pay $3 and I’d pay $3 and we’d get out of there.”
Mr. Miller said he has always been a little bit wild and that came back to bite him a bit from time to time when he was soloing as a youngster.
“We flew into Harrisburg and they were having a baseball game and I made a couple of gunner runs,” he said. “The state patrolman saw me do it and he called Lewis Whitley (who operated the Concord Airport in the 30s and 40s) and Lewis wouldn’t let me fly anymore for a month."
It would take a lot to keep Mr. Miller out of the air though. When he turned 18 he was quick to apply to be an aviation cadet in the Navy and was soon on his way to service.
A helping hand and more time in the air
Mr. Miller was probably too young at the time to be where he wanted to be. In accepting applications for aviation cadets, the Navy preferred applicants to have at least two years of college. Mr. Miller only had a high school education. But a friendship with his roommate helped him succeed.
Miller said he had a good education in high school and had a good math teacher so he knew he could succeed, but there were things he needed help with. His roommate Charlie Miller was 26 years old and had a college education, but he had problems with his legs.
Neither would have been able to get their wings without the other.
The two had to initially get through an obstacle course to pass the physical requirements to be cadets. But on the day the two had to run the course, Charlie had a problem with his legs. Mr. Miller wasn’t going to let that keep his roommate from doing what he wanted to do.
“We had to spend a half of a day in the classroom and a half of a day on the athletic field,” Mr. Miller said. “He was in one group and I was in another. We had to run an obstacle course and you had to go over a board about (12 feet high) and we had to go over that and come around and do it in four minutes.
“I was 18, he was 26….I ran over like boom, boom, boom, I didn’t have any problem at all, but this particular day Charlie’s legs were hurting. He wasn’t going to make it. And if he didn’t make it he was going to wash out. And I was going to wash out too if I didn’t get (right in the classroom). So we had name plates out on the athletic field and I ran mine and his crowd was over here and I went over to Charlie and I said, ‘Let me have yours and you take mine.’ And so they called his group and I went over there as Charlie Miller and I ran his obstacle course. He got credit for it.”
Cadets had to study for their aviation class every night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. With only a high school education Mr. Miller wasn’t quite ready for what he was being asked to do academically. But with the help he had given Charlie on the obstacle course, Charlie was happy to help.
“I was in the top bunk and he was in the bottom bunk and he’d be through in about 25 minutes and I’d be struggling at 10 o’clock,” Mr. Miller said. “And I told him, ‘I don’t think I’m going to make it.’ And he said, ‘Aw hell, get down here.’ And I got down there and sat cross legged in his bunk and we started going through the material and I was picking up on it. And lo and behold I passed everything and he did too. By running that course for him he made it, and then he helped me make it.”
Together, they earned their wings and went on into service with Mr. Miller flying F6F Hellcats and Charlie flying multi-engine planes.
Mr. Miller never saw action in World War II. He was scheduled to fly with a carrier in the North Atlantic, but his carrier was sunk before he shipped out. But he would once again be sent out several years later in the Korean War though this time he would be working in a much different capacity and with a new love at home.
A second war and the beginning of a beautiful friendship
After the end of WWII, Mr. Miller came back to get his education in Cabarrus County. He would initially start at an extension of the new North Carolina campus in Charlotte. During that time he would also fall in love with a woman named Peggy.
Peggy grew up on the land where Mr. Miller still lives to this day. Her family eventually had to move off the property during the Great Depression. But she would come back with Mr. Miller later.
After finishing his junior year of college Mr. Miller was one of 500 naval aviators called back to active duty for the Korean War. He knew he wanted to do something first though. He wanted to marry Peggy. So he proposed and she said yes.
Soon after he was shipped off to Pearl Harbor and eventually was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan while serving on a carrier as a catapult and arresting gear operator. He never flew despite his love for flying, but he enjoyed his time with his fellow Navymen in the war. But he knew he wanted to get married as soon as his tour was over.
So when he was given his break he came back and married Peggy. He had $3,400 to his name and he spent every dime on the wedding and honeymoon.
“It was worth every penny,” he said.
He still had to go back to serve though and spent his final five months on the U.S.S. Princeton before suffering an injury and eventually coming home to spend the next 66 years with Peggy.
Together they had two children and moved back to the property where Peggy grew up.
“She always wanted to live down here so I bought 15 acres and added on (a little later) and we’ve got 31 acres here,” he said. “It meant a lot to her and we moved down here in 1956. She died last year. And I miss her. She was smart as a whip and I was crazy as hell. I wasn’t that bad. I didn’t do anything that bad I just had a lot of fun.”
Mr. Miller had a plan as well. Even while the most important thing in his life was getting back to Peggy and spending the rest of her life with her, he knew he would have to provide for her, so he wrote a letter to Cannon Mills on his second tour and told them he wanted to work for them when he got back and that is exactly what he did.
He did every job you could think of when he first started and then after 15 years with the company, A.L. Brown called him into his office and gave him a shot at a job with the purchasing department. He then worked as an Assistant Purchasing Agent and was eventually elevated to Director of Purchases before retiring as Vice President and Director of Purchases after 32 years with the company.
A love story of 66 years
Mr. Miller loved his wife Peggy with all of his heart. He barely says anything about her without also describing her as “smart as a whip.” He also always describes himself as a little bit “wild” and she got to witness that firsthand without him even knowing.
That gunner run that cost him a month of flying at Concord Airport actually happened right in front of Peggy. She was at that baseball game when Mr. Miller flew over.
“She didn’t say this, but (I’m sure she thought), ‘Who in the hell is that fool?’” Mr. Miller said with a laugh.
Mr. Miller loved to have fun and he loves life. He especially though loved his life with Peggy who died two years ago. She is buried close to Mr. Miller in Harrisburg and he makes sure to spend as much time with her as he can even though she is gone.
“When I die then (fine),” he said. “Peg’s over there in the cemetery, I go over there every once in a while and have a little chat with her. But we had such a wonderful life. She was smart, I was a little bit reckless — well, no I wasn’t reckless, I was just ambitious I guess. I liked to fly and I liked to do things that people think they can’t do.”
He continued: “She was wonderful, smart as a whip and I miss her a lot.”
Mr. Miller is still as active and spry as can be for someone who is coming up on 97 years old this fall. He still makes his own breakfast and drives and he would keep mowing his lawn if they would let him.
But he isn’t complaining. He was constantly upbeat and talking Thursday and so complimentary of what his sons and their sons are doing. As he said it, he truly has had “a wonderful life.”
“I’ve had so much luck I don’t even want to talk about something negative,” he said.
He continued: “It’s silly for me to complain. I’ve had such a good life, really.”