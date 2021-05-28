'I've had such a good life' — WWII, Korean War vet Grayden Alvice Miller will never complain

He continued: “(The pilot) landed (in Charlotte) and he taxied up just to a big ‘ol hangar there, it was a sheet metal hangar…he taxied up and he pulled up on the concrete runway in front of the hangar and twisted around… and it showered that whole place with sparks. I can see it now. I was 4 years old, I can see it now. It was so impressive to me. And so when I got a little bit older and had $7 I’d go down to old Concord airport and take a lesson.”

Mr. Miller would eventually take enough lessons to earn his license to fly solo at the age of 16. It would cost $6 to fly solo for an hour at the old Concord Airport and he would find a way to fly as often as he could even if he had to cheat a little bit.

He would borrow his father’s truck to drive down to fly and if he couldn’t get the truck he would ride his bike there. He would have to save up for a long time to pay the $6 for his hour, but he and his friends decided he didn’t want to wait so long to get up in the air anymore, so they got creative.