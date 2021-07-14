J.C. McKenzie announces run for second term on Concord City Council

CONCORD, NC, July 2021 – Current Concord City Councilman for District 4 and retired businessman J.C. McKenzie plans to run for a second term in the upcoming November election.

“It has been my honor and also the greatest opportunity of my life to serve the people of Concord as your city council member for the last three and half years,” said McKenzie. “Our city has faced many challenges during this time, and your council has met each one head on. No matter what the obstacle, we have continued to move forward.”

McKenzie came onto the City Council at a time when the City of Concord was facing a lot of turnover in key leadership positions including City Manager. Four years later, McKenzie has now seen firsthand how the City of Concord works from top to bottom and understands how to make important things happen.

“There is work I want to see completed and much more work that needs to be started.” he said. “The work done on affordable housing is taking root and will be transformational for our citizens. Additionally, the 2030 land use plan has proven to be the correct road map for our development future. The implementation of this plan with a complete revision to our development ordinance and new corridor plans is far along and progress continues.”

