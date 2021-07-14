J.C. McKenzie announces run for second term on Concord City Council

CONCORD, NC, July 2021 – Current Concord City Councilman for District 4 and retired businessman J.C. McKenzie plans to run for a second term in the upcoming November election.
“It has been my honor and also the greatest opportunity of my life to serve the people of Concord as your city council member for the last three and half years,” said McKenzie. “Our city has faced many challenges during this time, and your council has met each one head on. No matter what the obstacle, we have continued to move forward.”
McKenzie came onto the City Council at a time when the City of Concord was facing a lot of turnover in key leadership positions including City Manager. Four years later, McKenzie has now seen firsthand how the City of Concord works from top to bottom and understands how to make important things happen.
“There is work I want to see completed and much more work that needs to be started.” he said. “The work done on affordable housing is taking root and will be transformational for our citizens. Additionally, the 2030 land use plan has proven to be the correct road map for our development future. The implementation of this plan with a complete revision to our development ordinance and new corridor plans is far along and progress continues.”
McKenzie and his fellow city council members worked hard to support the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation in landing the biggest economic development initiative in Cabarrus County history with the announcement of Red Bull and Rauch North America creating a beverage campus on the former site of Phillip Morris.
“Economic development to support and add strong jobs in our community is gaining momentum and our preservation of our remaining 2000 to 3000 industrial acres is crucial to these efforts,” said McKenzie.
Transportation is another issue that is important to McKenzie. “I’ve served on both the Cabarrus-Rowan Transportation Planning Committee as well as our CK Rider Transit Commission. Progress on transportation issues is maddeningly slow and difficult but is possible if we relentlessly push every option and tool we have – and I will,” he said.
Former Concord Mayor Scott Padgett, who endorsed McKenzie in his first run for City Council, continues to support him in this role. “I am pleased that J.C. has decided to seek another four-year term on Concord City Council, said Padgett. “He brought years of business experience and a strong work ethic to the job of councilman. He understands the true meaning of being a public servant.”
McKenzie plans to officially file for re-election when candidate filing for Concord opens on July 26, 2021 at the Cabarrus County Board of Elections. The general election will take place on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.