KANNAPOLIS – The worlds of NASCAR, country music and beer will converge for the inaugural Michael Waltrip Brewing Craft Beer & Country Music & Festival at Atrium Health Ballpark, the home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, on Thursday evening, May 25th.

Nashville-based, country music stars Jerrod Niemann and duo Love and Theft will perform along with special guest songwriters for fans who will enjoy a variety of regional craft beers, including specialty beers from Michael Waltrip Brewing Co.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and Fox Sports analyst, Michael Waltrip founded his signature brewery and taproom in Bristol, Virginia in 2021. The company distributes their lineup of handcrafted beers in five states including North Carolina. The company intends to open a second Michael Waltrip Taproom off Bruton Smith Boulevard in May. It will be in the building previously occupied by Hot Shots and before that Quaker Steak and Lube.

“I’m so excited to partner with the Cannon Ballers to bring the Michael Waltrip Brewing Craft Beer & Country Music Festival to Kannapolis,” said Michael Waltrip. “Celebrating great country music with Love and Theft and my friend Jerrod Niemann while enjoying our beers and supporting a great cause will make for a fun evening.”

Country music star Jerrod Niemann is known as an exciting songwriter and performer having scored 10 Top 40 hits including number one, platinum smash hits, Lover, Lover and Drink to that All Night. He has also written hit songs for artists such as Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, and Lee Brice.

Known for exceptional lyrics and harmonies, Love and Theft have written and performed major hits including the Top 40 song, Runaway and the number one chart topper, Angel Eyes. The

Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM)-nominated best duo is also known for the CMTnominated best duo video, Runnin Out of Air.

A key part of the event is to generate support for the veteran focused non-profit organization, CreatiVets. The Cannon Ballers, Jerrod Niemann, Love and Theft and Michael Waltrip will join forces to offer autographed items to generate funds to support the CreatiVets mission. CreatiVets offers opportunities to help disabled veterans cope with service-related trauma (i.e., posttraumatic stress, or PTS) using various forms of art, including songwriting, visual arts, music, and creative writing.

Tickets for the event are on sale now through the Cannon Ballers website kcballers.com. A limited number of VIP packages will be offered at $125 each to include early admission, access to the premium Kinetic Club and first base dugout plus a private meet and greet with Waltrip. Gates for the VIPs will open at 5 pm.

Early-bird ticket and beer passport packages will be offered at $30 per person and include a general admission ticket and four beer-tasting pours once the gates swing open at 6 pm. Love and Theft will take the stage at 7 pm. This event is for people 21 and older and will occur rain or shine.