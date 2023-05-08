KANNAPOLIS – Kansas City Barbeque judges spent Saturday and Sunday very carefully judging over teams from eleven states who competed in the categories of chicken, ribs, pork and brisket at the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival in Kannapolis.

This year, the City hosted a two-day Masters Series Competition and a Backyard Series Competition. Winners were selected in all categories both days, in both the Masters and Backyard Series.

Judges, from several states, chose the winners based on taste, appearance and tenderness.

Saturday's Master Series Competition Winners were:

Grand Champion: Redneck Scientific, Angier

Reserve Champion: Fergolicious BBQ, Gardner, Kansas

First Place Chicken – Fergolicious BBQ, Gardner, Kansas

First Place Pork Ribs – Redneck Scientific, Angier

First Place Pork – Muttley Crew, Apex

First Place Brisket – Redneck Scientific, Angier

Sunday’s Master Series Competition Winners were:

Grand Champion: One Eyed Pig, Union, South Carolina

Reserve Champion: Chunky BBQ, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

First Place Chicken – Rooters-N-Tooters, Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee

First Place Pork Ribs – Lady of Q, Ramona, California

First Place Pork – Under the Radar, Kingsport, Tennessee

First Place Brisket – Bushmaster BBQ, Lakewood, Colorado

Saturday’s Backyard Series Competition Winners were:

Grand Champion: Bourbon & Blues BBQ of Wilmington

Reserve Champion: Red Smoke Bar-B-Que, Powhatan, Virginia

First Place Chicken – Jury’s Out, Vestavia, Alabama

First Place Pork Ribs – Bourbon & Blues BBQ, Wilmington

Sunday’s Backyard Series Competition Winners were:

Grand Champion: Bourbon & Blues BBQ of Wilmington

Reserve Champion: LeeLa Q, Cullman, Alabama

First Place Chicken – Red Smoke BBQ, Powhatan, Virginia

First Place Pork Ribs – Tasker’s BBQ Supply, Glendale, West Virginia

During the event hundreds of people participated in the People’s Choice Pork Contest. The public was able to buy tickets and could taste some of the best pork in the U.S. Proceeds from the ticket sales are distributed to area non-profits who assist with the festival.

People’s Choice Pork Contest Top Ten Winners

1st Place: T&S BBQ - Shawn Colligan. Parkersburg, West Virginia

Pan Number 1

2nd Place: HessHogs - Josh Hess. Ofallon, Missouri

Pan Number 4

3rd Place: Hold Your Horses BBQ - Cary Chasteen, Griffin, Georgia

Pan Number 7

4th Place: Big Dog BBQ - Theresa Bell, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Pan Number 47

5th Place: The Sauce & All - Martin Almond, Concord

Pan Number 49

6th Place: EB’s Bar-B-Que - Brian Elkins, Charlotte

Pan Number 21

7th Place: Fred Vegas Smokers - Chris Salsberry, Ravenel, South Carolina

Pan Number 39

8th Place: Wolf’s Revenge BBQ - Chiles Cridlin, Henrico, Virgina

Pan Number 25

9th Place: Rooters-N-Tooters - Paul Keltner, Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee

Pan Number 13

10th Place: Who Cares BBQ - Donald Cook, Iron Station

Pan Number 17