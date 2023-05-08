KANNAPOLIS – Kansas City Barbeque judges spent Saturday and Sunday very carefully judging over teams from eleven states who competed in the categories of chicken, ribs, pork and brisket at the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival in Kannapolis.
This year, the City hosted a two-day Masters Series Competition and a Backyard Series Competition. Winners were selected in all categories both days, in both the Masters and Backyard Series.
Judges, from several states, chose the winners based on taste, appearance and tenderness.
Saturday's Master Series Competition Winners were:
Grand Champion: Redneck Scientific, Angier
Reserve Champion: Fergolicious BBQ, Gardner, Kansas
First Place Chicken – Fergolicious BBQ, Gardner, Kansas
First Place Pork Ribs – Redneck Scientific, Angier
First Place Pork – Muttley Crew, Apex
First Place Brisket – Redneck Scientific, Angier
Sunday’s Master Series Competition Winners were:
Grand Champion: One Eyed Pig, Union, South Carolina
Reserve Champion: Chunky BBQ, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
First Place Chicken – Rooters-N-Tooters, Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee
First Place Pork Ribs – Lady of Q, Ramona, California
First Place Pork – Under the Radar, Kingsport, Tennessee
First Place Brisket – Bushmaster BBQ, Lakewood, Colorado
Saturday’s Backyard Series Competition Winners were:
Grand Champion: Bourbon & Blues BBQ of Wilmington
Reserve Champion: Red Smoke Bar-B-Que, Powhatan, Virginia
First Place Chicken – Jury’s Out, Vestavia, Alabama
First Place Pork Ribs – Bourbon & Blues BBQ, Wilmington
Sunday’s Backyard Series Competition Winners were:
Grand Champion: Bourbon & Blues BBQ of Wilmington
Reserve Champion: LeeLa Q, Cullman, Alabama
First Place Chicken – Red Smoke BBQ, Powhatan, Virginia
First Place Pork Ribs – Tasker’s BBQ Supply, Glendale, West Virginia
During the event hundreds of people participated in the People’s Choice Pork Contest. The public was able to buy tickets and could taste some of the best pork in the U.S. Proceeds from the ticket sales are distributed to area non-profits who assist with the festival.
People’s Choice Pork Contest Top Ten Winners
1st Place: T&S BBQ - Shawn Colligan. Parkersburg, West Virginia
Pan Number 1
2nd Place: HessHogs - Josh Hess. Ofallon, Missouri
Pan Number 4
3rd Place: Hold Your Horses BBQ - Cary Chasteen, Griffin, Georgia
Pan Number 7
4th Place: Big Dog BBQ - Theresa Bell, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Pan Number 47
5th Place: The Sauce & All - Martin Almond, Concord
Pan Number 49
6th Place: EB’s Bar-B-Que - Brian Elkins, Charlotte
Pan Number 21
7th Place: Fred Vegas Smokers - Chris Salsberry, Ravenel, South Carolina
Pan Number 39
8th Place: Wolf’s Revenge BBQ - Chiles Cridlin, Henrico, Virgina
Pan Number 25
9th Place: Rooters-N-Tooters - Paul Keltner, Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee
Pan Number 13
10th Place: Who Cares BBQ - Donald Cook, Iron Station
Pan Number 17