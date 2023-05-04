Jiggy with the Piggy 2023 returns with the smells and tastes of barbecue and fun for the entire family to Downtown Kannapolis.

The festival got under way Thursday with the Jiggy with the Piggy 5K at Vietnam Veterans Park and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers game at the Atrium Health Ball Park.

Country Artist Travis Denning will perform the Friday Night Jiggy Concert. An upcoming star in Nashville Denning had a number-one song, “After A Few” and other hits such as “David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs,” “Where That Beer’s Been,” and “Abby”.

He has been named CRS New Faces, an Opry NextStage recipient and a CMA KixStart Artist.

Ryan Perry will be the opening act for Denning. Ryan’s songs include, “My Hometown” and “So Much Time.”

Once again, Kannapolis will host more than 50 barbecue competition teams. The barbecue teams are from across the U.S. and will compete for top bragging rights and prize money. This is one of the largest sanctioned events by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and this year the presenting sponsor is the Rowan Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Baseball added to the mix

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, will take on an alternate identity, the Q’s, on honor of Jiggy for their homestand this week.

The Q’s play at Atrium Heath Ball Park against the Augusta GreenJackets at 5:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Special promotions include Cinco de Mayo specials Friday, post game fireworks Saturday and “Bark in the Park” on Sunday.

Bigger and better than ever

The festival, which has been named one of the Top 20 Events by the Southeast Tourism Society, will have more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, concerts, fireworks, a People’s Choice pork tasting competition and a kid’s zone.

The Kannapolis Public Safety Assistance Foundation is back with their amazing barbecue. There are more barbecue and food vendors so there will be many varieties of festival food.

The schedule

Friday, May 5

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Barbecue competition teams arrive

5 p.m.: Jiggy festival opens at N.C. Research Campus Horseshoe with food, arts and crafts, kids zone, carnival rides and more

7 p.m.: Travis Denning concert (Ryan Perry, opening act) at N.C. Research Campus Horseshoe

9 p.m.: Jiggy festival closes

Saturday, May 6

Kansas City Barbeque Society barbecue competition: Throughout the day the professional barbecue teams compete for top awards and money prizes.

7-10:30 a.m.: Y Service Club pancake breakfast at YMCA Kannapolis.

9 a.m.: Jiggy festival opens to the public at N.C. Research Campus Horseshoe.

Saturday’s kids zone will feature a new Ninja Course.

Rides are $2/$10 wristband (look for the signs and the white tent).

Proceeds benefit the Kannapolis YMCA, Kannapolis Rotary Club and the Kannapolis Youth Council.

Festival attendees can purchase blocks of 10 samples for $10.