Jim Avett returns to the Davis Theatre in February

He’s back, and we’re sure after the last couple of years, he has more stories and more songs to entertain that ever before.
Meet us in the Davis Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. for Jim Avett.
Some know him as the father of Scott and Seth Avett, the brothers behind the nationally known American folk rock band, The Avett Brothers. Others know him for the original ballads he cooks up that often serve as anecdotes from his family life in the south.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 8 at 11 a.m. Be the first to know when tickets are released: https://bit.ly/javett
Want to go?
What: Jim Avett
Where: The Davis Theatre in the Cabarrus Arts Council
When: Saturday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m.
Tickets: $25, https://bit.ly/javett
Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate
This Week (Jan. 5 - 8)
Homeschool Hub - Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Wednesday, Jan. 5, 1 p.m. Join other homeschool students as we explore stories, arts, and sciences through interactive activities. This month we'll talk about award winning books and create some awards of our own. Recommended for ages 6-11; registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street North, Concord. For more information and to register, see Library System - Homeschool Hub* (CON) (activecalendar.com).
Teen Explorers - Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Thursday, Jan. 6, 3- 4 p.m. Join us to explore Origami Engineering and create your own Origami Snowflake. Recommended for ages 13-17; registration is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Teen Explorers* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
STEAM Explorers - Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Friday, Jan. 7, 4- 5 p.m. Do you love all things SCIENCE? Join us for engaging, hands-on activities exploring the fields of science, technology and art. Each will be inspired by one of our favorite superheroes! Recommended for ages 6-11; registration is free. Children’s Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - STEAM Explorers: Superhero STEAM* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
Glass Painting - Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Saturday, Jan. 8, 3- 4 p.m. Come join us in making a cool winter themed stained-glass design! Recommended for ages 12-18; registration is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Glass Painting* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
Next Week (Jan. 9-15)
Mural Viewing - Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Wednesday, Jan. 12, 3:00 - 3:30 p.m. Join us for an opportunity to see and discuss the 1941 mural depicting scenes from Cabarrus County history. Recommended for all ages; registration is free. 27 Union Street North, Concord. For more information and to register, see Library System - Mural Viewing (CON)* (activecalendar.com).
Teen Creators - Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, 3- 4 p.m. For this month we will be making a winter themed cross stitch project: snowflakes! Recommended for ages 13-17; registration is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Teen Creators* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
Preschool Picassos - Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Friday, Jan. 14, 10:15 - 10:45 a.m.; 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. Does your child love to make messy art? Join us for collaborative, process‐based art at the library! You WILL get messy – please wear old clothes! Please only register for one session. Recommended for ages 3-5 with caregiver; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - Preschool Picassos* (HAR) (activecalendar.com).
Adult DIY: Aromatherapy - Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Friday, Jan. 1, 4-5 p.m. Does the new year have you feeling stressed? Join us and relax as we create beautiful aromatherapy bracelets! All supplies provided. Please enter the number of people you are bringing to the program when registering. Recommended for adults; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - Adult DIY: Aromatheraphy* (HAR) (activecalendar.com).
Thyroid Awareness Month Sip and Paint - Friday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m. Ready to celebrate thyroid awareness month by celebrating our strengths?! Come paint with us! Your thyroid gland is a butterfly shaped organ that sits at the base of your neck. This tiny organ controls so many processes in the human body. 1 in 8 women will experience a thyroid issue in their lives and this event is one of several raising awareness about the importance of our thyroid gland (www.thyroid.org). Recommended for adults; Tickets cost $35. The Luxe Room, 1774 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Thyroid Awareness Month Sip and Paint Tickets, Fri, Jan 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite.
Upcoming
Cabarrus Arts Council presents American Spiritual Ensemble - Wednesday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.; Kannapolis Performing Arts Center. The American Spiritual Ensemble performs the rich and culturally important music of the great African-American spirituals. Composed of some of the finest performers in the classical music world, ASE consists of over 125 singers hailing from a wide variety of backgrounds, including The Metropolitan Opera soloists, Broadway veterans, as well as some of the most prominent voice professors within the United States. Tickets for the show are on sale now at https://bit.ly/AmericanSpiritualEnsemble, $25 Adults/$15 Youth (under 18). Discounted rates are available for groups of 20 or more, making this the perfect outing for churches and other spiritual organizations.The performance is presented by the Cabarrus Arts Council and funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. www.americanspiritualensemble.com; Hotel rooms for American Spiritual Ensemble and crew are provided by Hilton Garden Inn.
EXHIBITION - Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27 - Saturday, April 9; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, February 3, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Family Day - Saturday, March 19, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us (outside, if it's a nice) for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Family Day is sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
Cabarrus Community Chorus - Rehearsals Every Monday 7- 8:30 p.m.: This non-profit volunteer-based organization encourages community participation and outreach through choral performances. CCC is comprised of singers from all backgrounds, abilities, and ages 14 and up and directed by Jerry Skaggs. If you have a passion for performing with others signing Christmas to Broadway and Contemporary to Classical music, the all new CCC is the place for you. Registration is free; no audition; easy sign-up at intuneschool.com.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.