Jim Avett returns to the Davis Theatre in February

Thyroid Awareness Month Sip and Paint - Friday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m. Ready to celebrate thyroid awareness month by celebrating our strengths?! Come paint with us! Your thyroid gland is a butterfly shaped organ that sits at the base of your neck. This tiny organ controls so many processes in the human body. 1 in 8 women will experience a thyroid issue in their lives and this event is one of several raising awareness about the importance of our thyroid gland (www.thyroid.org). Recommended for adults; Tickets cost $35. The Luxe Room, 1774 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Thyroid Awareness Month Sip and Paint Tickets, Fri, Jan 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite.

Upcoming

Cabarrus Arts Council presents American Spiritual Ensemble - Wednesday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.; Kannapolis Performing Arts Center. The American Spiritual Ensemble performs the rich and culturally important music of the great African-American spirituals. Composed of some of the finest performers in the classical music world, ASE consists of over 125 singers hailing from a wide variety of backgrounds, including The Metropolitan Opera soloists, Broadway veterans, as well as some of the most prominent voice professors within the United States. Tickets for the show are on sale now at https://bit.ly/AmericanSpiritualEnsemble, $25 Adults/$15 Youth (under 18). Discounted rates are available for groups of 20 or more, making this the perfect outing for churches and other spiritual organizations.The performance is presented by the Cabarrus Arts Council and funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. www.americanspiritualensemble.com; Hotel rooms for American Spiritual Ensemble and crew are provided by Hilton Garden Inn.