Jimmie Johnson Teams with BlueCross BlueShield Of North Carolina For Virtual Paint Pit Wall Pink Event

“It’s an outstanding opportunity for coming together as a group,” Petkau said. “It’s so moving to be able to hear their stories… That community, to be able to share and lean on each other, just like breast cancer patients do with their families, I think doing that as a survivor group is really important and beneficial.”

Following brief comments, Johnson and Petkau put the finishing touches on painting the speedway’s pit road wall pink as an outward show of support that will remain on display at Charlotte Motor Speedway throughout the upcoming NASCAR race weekend, which includes the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina on Oct. 10, and the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Oct. 11.

During the ROVAL race and throughout the month of October, Johnson will wear pink driving gloves as part of the effort to raise awareness of breast cancer early detection and treatment. His car will also feature a BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina logo on the rear quarter panel.

In addition, the event provided participants the first look at the pink Toyota Camry pace car for the Drive for the Cure 250. The car features more than 1,000 digital signatures of breast cancer survivors collected virtually by BlueCross NC and digitally printed on the car.