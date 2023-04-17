Recreational marijuana is illegal in North Carolina, with narrow medical exceptions. However, it remains a popular drug, and 4/20 day is widely celebrated.

Across much of the nation, recreational cannabis has become a big business. As these corporations begin to grow, sell, and market marijuana, 4/20 Day is another opportunity to promote the industry and its products. It resembles alcohol companies using the Super Bowl or St. Patrick’s Day.

There is an influence on young people, especially when businesses, celebrities, and influencers push their products and brands. Parents should be aware of this influence and have a constructive conversation with their kids about cannabis and its associated risks.

“We are not saying that every teen who uses marijuana once goes on to becoming a hard-core drug user,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org. “However, THC has addictive properties, which young developing brains are more susceptible to.”

The teen brain is actively developing and continues to develop until around age 25. Marijuana use at a young age does create adverse effects.

In North Carolina, 8% of 12 to 17-year-olds reported using drugs in the last month. Among those teens, 83% reported using marijuana in the last month, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.

Even a small amount of prevention and education goes a long way. Parents’ small and frequent conversations with their kids about marijuana, alcohol, and other drugs have a real tangible impact on their choices. Consider some of the following pointers:

• Talk often to keep a strong open relationship. Show disapproval for marijuana use and underage drinking. Parents are the leading influence on a child’s decisions about drugs and alcohol.

• Make the rules clear, and show genuine concern for their health, wellness, and success. Reinforce why it is essential they avoid these substances.

• Be a reliable source of factual information about marijuana. If an answer cannot be found, make it a point to find the information together.

• Pay attention to their behavior and actions and let them see this, as it does help reduce risky behavior.

Listen to their opinions and views and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways. Avoid lecturing, threatening, or using scare tactics.

• Lead by example; what parents do is as vital as whey they say.

• Help build their skills and strategies to avoid peer pressure. Rehearse different scenarios and practice what to say.

The conversations change as they age, but the overall approach using prevention and education should remain the same.

There are adverse effects of teen marijuana use. This can include difficulty thinking and problem-solving, problems with memory and learning, reduced coordination, difficulty maintaining attention, and school and social life issues.

In addition, it can increase the risk of mental health issues and addiction.

The marijuana industry is directly involved in 4/20 events. While not every teen is influenced, there are other reasons why teens choose to use cannabis. While pressure from peers and others is common, other reasons include self-medicating and escapism, low perception of harm, curiosity, for the effect of THC, or to relieve stress or anxiety.

Parental awareness is essential. One small conversation can make a huge difference but keep the conversations going. Marijuana has become mainstream, and like any other product, it will always need new customers.