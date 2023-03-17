Gold Hill - John Earnhardt of Hendersonville, NC, is the featured speaker as Gold Hill Village Historic Methodist Church kicks off a yearlong series of events to celebrate 175 years of ministry in the Gold Hill community.

John, a cousin to Dale Earnhardt, grew up in Gold Hill. Born in a tavern, John was delivered by a praying Adventist nurse. Growing up during the early days of NASCAR, he spent much of his childhood playing around a racetrack with his cousin Dale. Both boys had blue eyes and brown hair. Many people thought they were brothers.

Both families were bootleggers who became racers. But how different would be their destinies. While Dale would become known as The Intimidator and be immortalized as a legend in NASCAR racing, savoring 76 wins in Victory Lane. John, who used to lie on the bootleg beer in the back of his father's truck, would take a different road to glory. Not one paved with asphalt or filled with cheering fans, but it would lead to the ultimate Victory Lane.

NASCAR, moonshining and gold mining have been part of the history. Hear how the Gold Hill Village Historic Methodist Church played a big part through all of this. The Church began in the 1840s and is still alive in 2023.

John will be offering a series of sessions to be held at his childhood church, the historic Gold Hill Methodist sanctuary, located at 730 St. Stephens Church Road in the Gold Hill Village. These sessions will be held in March, July, and November. Other events will be coming throughout the year.

John and his wife, Crystal, will be speaking at the church:

• Friday, March 24, 6:45pm "Story of Earnhardt Family" (Bootlegging & Fast Cars)

• Saturday, March 25, 6:45pm "The White Flag"

• Sunday, March 26, 9:15am "God's Plan for My Life" (God's Plan for Each of Us)

• Sunday, March 26, 6:45pm "Three Steps to Success" (How to be Successful)

Come hear John and his wife Crystal at these upcoming sessions listed below as you experience some of the history of Gold Hill, laugh and enjoy fellowship, special music groups, and hopefully encounter a renewal of the Holy Spirit in our community.

