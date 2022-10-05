Join Concord Fire Department Oct. 15 for food, fun and fire safety

CONCORD – The Concord Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15.

This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. In support of FPW, the Concord Fire Department is hosting an Open House at Fire Station 3 on October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with children’s activities, safety trainings, demonstrations and more.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

The Concord Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme and have a home fire escape plan and practice it.

“Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different,” said Brad Hunt, Deputy Fire Marshal with Concord Fire Department. “Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them.”

Concord Fire Departnet is sharing these key home fire escape planning tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

Concord Fire Department Open House

Concord Fir Department will share more tips and provide hands-on learning, including fire extinguisher training, during their Open House on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station 3, located at 100 Warren C. Coleman Boulevard in Concord.

There will be food and lots of fun activities for the kids. Activities include the inflatable fire safety house, real-world simulated scenarios such as earth quakes in the fire safety trailer, water props for kids of all ages to test their firefighting skills, a firefighting simulator, and more!

Concord Fire Department crews will have two special demonstrations during the Open House. At 11 a.m. firefighters will have a high angle rescue and repelling demonstration, and at 1 p.m. they will demonstrate a vehicle extrication.

Anyone who cannot make it to the Open House but would like the Concord Fire Department to visit their school, church, or community to provide fire safety demonstrations and training is encouraged to call the department at 704-920-5517, or complete the Fire Prevention Program Request Form available online at concordnc.gov/FireSafetyForm.