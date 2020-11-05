Journey Through Time : Concord Holiday Parade To Be Held Virtual 

CONCORD — The City of Concord's 92nd annual holiday parade will be held virtually this year.

A 92-year old tradition will continue, although in a different format than in years past. Join the Cabarrus Events Association with support from the City of Concord, CabCoTV, and TrueCare pharmacy, in a journey through time, highlighting unforgettable memories of years past.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 holiday parade is sure to bring joy, laughter, and seasonal bliss to your heart as familiar faces virtually open up the history vault. To lead the way, former City of Concord Mayor Scott Padgett and current Mayor Bill Dusch will reminisce over who and what has made this nearly century-old tradition unique within the community. Then join those two familiar commentary voices, Teresa Padgett and Susanne Howard, as they showcase a few of the most memorable moments from years past.

The 92nd annual parade will keep its tradition of helping to ignite the holiday spirit the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Beginning Saturday, November 21st at 9:00 AM, sit back in the warmth and dry comfort of your home while we bring tidings of joy and even a possible check-in from a special guest since he can now zoom in from the North Pole!

The parade will air at both 9 AM and 9 PM on CabCoTV online or Spectrum Channel 22, November 21st thru December 31st, 2020. For additional information, visit cabarrusevents.org.