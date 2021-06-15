Juneteenth celebrations go back in-person with parade

CONCORD — Juneteenth will soon be here and there are opportunities for Cabarrus County residents to celebrate.

Concord Mayor Bill Dusch read the city's proclamation naming June 19 as Juneteenth at the council meeting this month.

Dusch presented the proclamation to members of the Logan and other Optimist clubs.

Wilma Means, Optimist president, announced the "Black Wall Street Edition" Juneteenth Parade at the meeting.

The name for the parade comes from an area in Tulsa, Oklahoma called the Greenwood District, also nicknamed Black Wall Street for its affluent African-American owned businesses. But in 1921, the area was hit by race riots that set 35 city blocks on fire and left hundreds injured and anywhere from tens to hundreds dead.

The carnage began after a black teenager, Dick Rowland, was accused of assaulting a white teenager, Sarah Page. Before an investigation was started, a large group of white residents went out to the jail to lynch Rowland.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}