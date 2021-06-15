Juneteenth celebrations go back in-person with parade

CONCORD — Juneteenth will soon be here and there are opportunities for Cabarrus County residents to celebrate.
Concord Mayor Bill Dusch read the city's proclamation naming June 19 as Juneteenth at the council meeting this month.
Dusch presented the proclamation to members of the Logan and other Optimist clubs.
Wilma Means, Optimist president, announced the "Black Wall Street Edition" Juneteenth Parade at the meeting.
The name for the parade comes from an area in Tulsa, Oklahoma called the Greenwood District, also nicknamed Black Wall Street for its affluent African-American owned businesses. But in 1921, the area was hit by race riots that set 35 city blocks on fire and left hundreds injured and anywhere from tens to hundreds dead.
The carnage began after a black teenager, Dick Rowland, was accused of assaulting a white teenager, Sarah Page. Before an investigation was started, a large group of white residents went out to the jail to lynch Rowland.
This sparked one of the country's most violent and deadly incidents of racial violence, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. It's speculated that the Greenwood District was attacked because of its prosperous economy that rivaled neighboring white communities. The damage resulted in about 10,000 homeless African-Americans and over two million in real estate and personal property.
The parade will be held Saturday, June 19, starting at 11 a.m. The parade will travel from Forest Hill United Methodist Church to Barber Scotia College at Corban Avenue NW.
Also on Saturday, there will be a pop-up shop to support local businesses. There will be vendors at 145 Cabarrus Avenue W at Barber Scotia College.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
The holiday has evolved from its 1865 origins in Galveston, Texas which observed June 19 as the African American Emancipation Day. Today Juneteenth is celebrated as a day, week or month that commemorates African American freedom and celebrates African-American culture and is a time for people to learn and reflect on the history of Black Americans, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Later in the month, the Concord Cabarrus Juneteenth Celebration Committee will help continue the commemoration with its Juneteenth Celebration Festival.
Last year, the festival went virtual due to the pandemic. But now it will be back to in-person.
The festival will be held at Marvin Caldwell Park 362 Georgia Street on Saturday, June 26, and it will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.