Justice Beasley highlights Democratic Women Leadership Forum

*Establishing a paid parental leave policy that allows employees eight weeks of leave so they can spend those precious first weeks at home with their babies.

*Conducting a comprehensive, detailed review of our budget and priorities, realigning resources to be sure our courts are operating as efficiently as possible.

Beasley is the first African-American woman in the North Carolina Supreme Court’s 200-year history to serve as Chief Justice. She has been on the state’s highest Court since 2012 and was named Chief Justice in March of 2019.

Beasley also served four years as an Associate Judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals, and was a District Court Judge for a decade in the 12th Judicial District in Cumberland County. Before beginning her judicial career in 1999, Beasley was a public defender in Cumberland County.

A graduate of The University of Tennessee College of Law and Douglass College of Rutgers University, Chief Justice Beasley earned a Master of Laws (L.L.M.) in Judicial Studies from Duke University School of Law. She has held several leadership roles in the American Bar Association and the North Carolina Bar Association, and has received a number of awards for her leadership and public service.