Kannapolis 101 and Police Academies will begin in September

KANNAPOLIS — Curious about how your city government works? Want a behind-the-scenes look at everything from the police department to economic development to the water treatment plant? Want to understand how the city budget works? Do you specifically want to know more about our police department and its functions?

The city has two opportunities this fall for you to learn more about the city of Kannapolis.

Kannapolis 101 gives residents a behind-the-scenes look at how your local city government works. This special nine-week program starts Tuesday, Sept. 13, and continues each Tuesday until Nov. 14. Classes are held from 6-8:30 p.m. at various city facilities. The program is free, and priority is given to Kannapolis residents.

Kannapolis 101 topics include:

• Overview of city government

• Finance Department

• Public Works & Water Treatment

• Planning

• Police Department

• Parks & Recreation

• Fire Department

• Economic Development/Downtown Revitalization

Secondly, the Kannapolis Police Department is also offering its annual citizens’ academy. Attendees will participate in classes on all aspects of the department such as patrol operations, traffic enforcement, defensive driving, firearms, K-9 operations, special operations (SWAT), felony investigations, interaction with the courts, community service programs, etc.

The program will begin from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, and continue each Thursday until Nov. 28. Classes are taught by Kannapolis police officers in a fun and relaxed environment, which allows residents to foster relationships with the staff. This academy is also free, with first priority given to Kannapolis residents.

It is recommended that you take the Kannapolis 101 class before enrolling in the Police Citizens Academy. Each program is offered annually. Seats are limited for both programs, so sign up today. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 11.

If people are interested in participating in either program, use the links below to apply: