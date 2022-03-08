Kannapolis accepting applications for non-profit grants

FROM STAFF REPORTS
The City of Kannapolis is accepting applications from non-profits with programs that would qualify for its 2022-2023 Community Development Block Grant fund allocation. Funds are designated for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income residents in the city.
The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. on April 29.
For more information or to request an application, please contact the City’s Community Development Program Administrator Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332. Additional details and applications can be found at https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Govern.../Community-Development
