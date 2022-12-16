Kannapolis American Legion Post gets flag collection box

KANNAPOLIS — There is now yet another spot for people to drop of their worn or tattered flags.

The Cabarrus County Carolina Club placed its third flag collection drop box — for worn and tattered U.S. and state flags — Dec. 6 at American Legion Post 115 in Kannapolis.

Jimmy Wilson, who was post commander for more than three years, told the Independent Tribune that the flag box was definitely a need for the post.

"We have so many flags that are brought to us," Wilson said. "It is hard to do anything with them."

The box also sparked interest from members to coordinate their own disposal ceremony.

"Now that we have a box, we will coordinate to have a flag disposal ceremony with the Boy Scouts of America," Wilson said. "We support the boy scouts through our charitable donations and two of the members of our post are on the council."

In fact, the Boy Scouts were instrumental in post getting a collection box. One of the post's members that sits on the Boy Scout's local council brought up the idea for the post to contact David Jones with the Cabarrus County Carolina Club. The post started coordinating with Jones several months ago to receive a box.

The post held a dedication ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 6, at one of its regular meetings. There were about 40 post members in attendance. After a short introduction and prayer, the flag collection box was placed on the front porch of the post.

And that box is already getting full, according to Wilson.

The box is available for the public to drop off worn or tattered flags and is located to the left of the main entrance at 615 South Main Street in Kannapolis.

Jones gave a statement to the Independent Tribune, thanking those that have support the Cabarrus County Carolina Club's efforts.

"The Cabarrus County Carolina Club would like to thank the United Parcel Service for the donation of this and five other retired parcel drop boxes and Broome Sign Company in Concord for their continued support," Jones said. "They donated the signage on the collection box. The club also thanks the Daughters of the American Revolution - Cabarrus Black Boys Chapter, the Boy Scouts of the Central NC Council and the Girl Scouts of the Hornet's Nest Council for their diligent efforts at honorably and properly retiring the flags collected."

To date, the club has collected 285 flags to be retired. There are plans for additional collection boxes at American Legion Post 433 in Midland and several other locations. Other organizations or businesses that would like to be a site sponsor for a future box or to hold retirement ceremonies for flags should contact David Jones, with the Cabarrus County Carolina Club, at davidcjones31339@gmail.com.