Kannapolis announces Christmas events schedule

A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Festival of Lights at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. The Festival of Lights will run through Dec. 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will return Dec. 11.

The Festival of Lights includes thousands and thousands of Christmas lights and holiday displays. Admission to the park and viewing of the lights is free; tickets are required to ride the carousel and train. The park is at 700 West C St. in Kannapolis.

Again, this year, kids of all ages will be able to visit Santa. The park will also feature performances from our very own Kannapolis Singing Bears, who will entertain you with a Christmas Carol performance.

On various nights local community groups and musicians will perform your favorite Christmas songs. Children will also have an opportunity to create ornaments and engage in the children’s zone.

Additional Information:

• Nov. 20: Tree Lighting Ceremony — 6 p.m. at Village Park, 700 West C St. Celebrate the start of the Christmas season in Kannapolis with the annual tree lighting ceremony. Enjoy live music and entertainment, kid’s activities and fireworks. Free Admission.