Kannapolis announces its Christmas Parade route
Kannapolis announces its Christmas Parade route

Kannapolis, N.C. – The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on December 11, in downtown Kannapolis. The parade will travel down Laureate Way and West Avenue.

The route offers the crowds many comfortable areas to watch the parade comfortably with the incredible backdrop of the North Carolina Research Campus, Kannapolis City Hall & Police Headquarters and West Avenue.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Main Street and Laureate Way at the parking deck of the North Carolina Research Campus, travel down Laureate Way past Kannapolis City Hall & Police Headquarters, turning on West Avenue at the Gem Theatre and traveling down West Avenue ending at the intersection of Vance Street and West Avenue.

Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. Dozens of floats and 12 marching bands will participate this year in this treasured city event.

The parade is sponsored by the City of Kannapolis. Cash awards will be presented in the categories of bands, churches, civic organizations, and schools.

Beginning at 6 a.m. - No on-street parking will be allowed on December 11 on West Avenue, Laureate Way, and Main Street.

Main Street is the staging area for the bands and other parade entries thus Main Street will close at 4 p.m. Laureate Way and West Avenue will close at 5:45 p.m. All streets will reopen immediately following the parade.

Parade route and parking information may be found at www.kannapolisnc.gov/kannapolischristmas

