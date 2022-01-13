 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kannapolis announces Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday schedule
In Brief

Kannapolis announces Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday schedule

  Updated
City of Kannapolis

The city of Kannapolis has announced its Martin Luther King Jr. holiday schedule.

The city of Kannapolis offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Offices will reopen Jan. 18. There will be no delay in the collection of garbage, recycling, bulky waste or e-waste.

Yard debris and loose-leaf collection will not be collected Monday, Jan. 17, but will be collected on your next regularly scheduled day. Tuesday through Friday collection of loose leaves and yard waste will operate on a regular schedule.

